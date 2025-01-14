Honor of Kings announces release date of new Assassin hero

Timi Studios confirmed a new hero Arke in Honor of Kings via an official announcement post on X. The lethal Assassin will arrive on the battlefield with a mask on her face and two daggers, prepared to take down squishy heroes easily. Introduced in the Season 8 update on the Chinese server, Arke in in Honor of Kings can become temporarily invisible and reset her skills to take down enemies easily.

As mentioned in the official announcement post, the hero will arrive on the global server on January 18, 2025. This article will talk about a brief skin preview of the new hero based on the Chinese server.

New Assassin hero Arke in Honor of Kings: Skill preview

Arke is a popular Assassin on the game's Chinese server. She uses her camouflage abilities, as well as her unique passive that helps reset her skill's cooldowns to eliminate the enemies from the battlefield.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Per an official X post on January 14, 2025, new hero Arke in Honor of Kings will arrive on January 18, 2025. Below is a complete skill preview of her.

Also read: HoK Season 8 preview (Global server)

Passive skill: Kiss of Death

As can be observed in Arke's gameplay in the Chinese version, her unique passive helps her inflict Critical Hit on enemies she attacks from behind. However, while the frontal attacks never deal Crit damage, they do deal 20% additional damage to non-hero units; they are capped at 2000 damage per strike.

Her initial Crit damage is 125%, and even the 1% critical chance she gains results in a 0.5% extra Crit damage.

Also read: HoK Book Lovers skin cost and features explored

First skill: Deadly Blade

Arke in Honor of Kings swings her daggers toward the target direction using her first skill, two rapid hits from two daggers deal physical damage to the enemy based on her first skill's level.

Second skill: Instant Blossom

By casting her second skill, Arke will dash towards the target direction, and will strike the enemies with a physical attack. In a teamfight situation, she will prioritize attacking the enemy hero with the lowest health.

Also read: HoK Season 8 patch notes

She can mark her target for three seconds by attacking them using this skill, and boost her attack speed by 40% for the same duration. Meanwhile, it slows the marked enemy's movement speed by 50% for one second. It will also reduce the skill's cooldown by one second.

While attacked by a marked target, she will also recieve 30% less damage. From such descriptions, it seems Arke in Honor of Kings will rely a lot on her second skill.

Ultimate skill: Fantasy Dance

Arke in Honor of Kings uses her ultimate skill to become invisible, which helps her to recover health every 0.5s and gives her a 40% increased movement speed boost for three seconds. However, on attacking, she escapes the stealth mode and her power increases for three seconds.

Also read: HoK Nuwa hero rework

Furthermore, with every damage, her movement speed increases by 30% for every second.

Lastly, when Arke kills a hero or assists on a kill, the cooldown of her skills reduces, helping her engage quickly with her next target.

From the skill preview, it is clear that Arke in Honor of Kings relies on her burst damage, increase in movement speed, attacks after using a skill, and skill reset after helping eliminate an enemy.

Also read: HoK tier list

However, it should be noted that the information provided on the new hero's skills is based on what can be observed from the Chinese server. As such, it is subject to change. This article will be updated accordingly in case of such scenarios.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honor of Kings-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback