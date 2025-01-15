Honor of Kings Shi build guide: Best equipment, Arcanas, common skill, and skill combos

We recommend using items that boost damage and sustainability while creating a robust Shi build in Honor of Kings. Shi is a mid-lane mage hero who uses her skills to crowd-control enemies, manipulate their movements, and deal magical damage. She is quite fragile, so players must stay at the backline and focus on ambushing and ganking enemies. Her Skill 1 can pull enemies in her allies’ attack range, stacking up kills for the team.

This article lists the best Arcanas, equipment, common skills, skill combos, explanation of skills, and skills-upgrading priority for the best Shi build in Honor of Kings.

Honor of Kings Shi build guide: Best equipment

Best equipment for Shi (Image via Level Infinite)

The best Honor of Kings equipment for Shi build are listed below:

Boots of Deftness: It grants her max health and movement speed and increases movement speed when outside combat.

It grants her max health and movement speed and increases movement speed when outside combat. Mask of Agony: This equipment buffs her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. It also causes her to deal extra magical damage when her skill hits.

This equipment buffs her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. It also causes her to deal extra magical damage when her skill hits. Frozen Breath: It buffs her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. The hero also debuffs enemies' movement speed when her skill hits and deals additional damage to enemies with reduced movement speed.

It buffs her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. The hero also debuffs enemies' movement speed when her skill hits and deals additional damage to enemies with reduced movement speed. Breakthrough Robe: The equipment buffs her magical attack, max health, and magical pierce.

The equipment buffs her magical attack, max health, and magical pierce. Insatiable Tome: The equipment buffs her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. It also grants the magical lifesteal effect to the hero.

The equipment buffs her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. It also grants the magical lifesteal effect to the hero. Splendor: The equipment increases her magical attack and cooldown reduction. Additionally, it makes her immune to all effects, but won’t be able to move, attack, or cast her skills.

Honor of Kings Shi build guide: Best Arcanas

Best Arcanas for Shi (Image via Level Infinite)

Below are the best Arcanas for Shi build in Honor of Kings:

Nightmare ✕ 10: Boosts her magical attack and pierce.

Boosts her magical attack and pierce. Hunt ✕ 10: Boosts her movement and attack speed.

Boosts her movement and attack speed. Compassion ✕ 10: Boosts her cooldown reduction.

Honor of Kings Shi build guide: Common skill

Shi in Snowventure skin (Image via Level Infinite)

Flash is the most common skill for the Shi build in Honor of Kings. She can close up on enemies, crowd-control, and easily defeat them. The spell teleports her to a short distance and cools down in 120 seconds.

Honor of Kings Shi build guide: Skill combos

Below are the best skill combos for the Shi build in Honor of Kings:

1) Silk Imprint (Skill 1) > Silky Beauty (Skill 2) > Silk Imprint (Skill 1): Poke and crowd-control enemies

2) Silk Beauty (Skill 2) > Silk Imprint (Skill 1) > Sole Focus (Ultimate Skill) > Silk Beauty (Skill 2) > Silk Imprint (Skill 1) > Silky Beauty Skill 2 > Silk Imprint (Skill 1): best for team fights

Honor of Kings Shi build guide: Skills and skills-upgrading priority

Here are the details of Shi’s skills in Honor of Kings:

Maiden’s Trick (Passive skill): Shi’s skill damage increases by 5% (up to 40%) for every 100 distance between her and the enemy.

Shi’s skill damage increases by 5% (up to 40%) for every 100 distance between her and the enemy. Skill Imprint (Skill 1): Shi throws an artifact towards the target location, dealing 120 (+18% magical attack) magical damage to enemies in the area. The artifact can pull enemies toward it, wrapping one enemy in a Silk Imprint. She can use this skill again within 5 seconds, pulling the same enemy a short distance and interrupting their skill use.

Shi throws an artifact towards the target location, dealing 120 (+18% magical attack) magical damage to enemies in the area. The artifact can pull enemies toward it, wrapping one enemy in a Silk Imprint. She can use this skill again within 5 seconds, pulling the same enemy a short distance and interrupting their skill use. Silky Beauty (Skill 2): Shi throws an orb that stops upon hitting monsters and deals 150 (+50% magical attack) magical damage to nearby enemies every 0.5 seconds. The enemy who first gets hit is slowed by 30% for 1.5 seconds. All subsequent hits only deal 25% damage. The orb explodes after two seconds, dealing 150 (+33% magical attack) magical damage and twice the damage to enemies at the center. The orb moves toward the target wrapped in a Silk Imprint.

Shi throws an orb that stops upon hitting monsters and deals 150 (+50% magical attack) magical damage to nearby enemies every 0.5 seconds. The enemy who first gets hit is slowed by 30% for 1.5 seconds. All subsequent hits only deal 25% damage. The orb explodes after two seconds, dealing 150 (+33% magical attack) magical damage and twice the damage to enemies at the center. The orb moves toward the target wrapped in a Silk Imprint. Sole Focus (Ultimate Skill): Shi enhances herself for five seconds, resetting the cooldown of her skill 2, and gaining a greater field of vision. She can manipulate the enemy's movement after landing her skill 1 while in the enhanced state. Triggering the enhanced state also resets her skill 2’s cooldown resets by 50% while she is in an enhanced state. She also gains 50% movement speed for 0.5 seconds, while using this skill.

Players can upgrade Shi's skills in this order: Silky Beauty (Skill 2) > Skill Imprint (Skill 1) > Silky Beauty (Skill 2) > Sole Focus (Ultimate Skill) > Silky Beauty (Skill 2). They must always prioritize upgrading the hero's Ultimate Skill whenever possible.

