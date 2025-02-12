Honor of Kings Valentine’s Day 2025 event: Everything you need to know

Level Infinite is set to launch the Honor of Kings Valentine’s Day 2025 event soon. Through an X post, the title’s developers announced that the event will start on February 13 and conclude on March 5, 2025. During this period, the game will see new skins, a common skill, and more themed on the event. You can get various rewards, such as animated stickers, Valentine’s Day titles, and so on.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Valentine’s Day 2025 event in Honor of Kings.

Everything about the Honor of Kings Valentine’s Day 2025 event

Here are the details of the Honor of Kings Valentine’s Day 2025 event:

February 13 to 27: You can complete several missions to earn points during this period. These points can be used to claim Sun Ce and Da Qiao heroes for free. Additionally, you can get an exclusive recall effect, discount vouchers, and more.

You can complete several missions to earn points during this period. These points can be used to claim Sun Ce and Da Qiao heroes for free. Additionally, you can get an exclusive recall effect, discount vouchers, and more. February 13 to 21: You can play matches and complete missions during this period to earn various rewards. The rewards include animated stickers, exclusive Valentine’s Day titles, couples avatars, and more.

You can play matches and complete missions during this period to earn various rewards. The rewards include animated stickers, exclusive Valentine’s Day titles, couples avatars, and more. February 20 to March 3: You can claim an Everything Box that grants plenty of resources during this period.

Honor of Kings Valentine’s Day 2025 event: New skins at the in-game shop

Level Infinite will introduce two skins on February 14, as a part of the Honor of Kings Valentine’s Day 2025 event. The first skin is Loving Bride for Da Qiao, with the second being Loving Promise for Sun Ce. During the first week, you can purchase one at a discounted price of 1350 Tokens. You can also buy a skin for 1250 Tokens by using a Token Voucher.

Level Infinite will release a couple-themed skin called Cat and Mouse for Arthur and Angela in Honor of Kings.

Other Honor of Kings features that will be available alongside the Valentine's Day event (Image via Level Infinite)

In addition to the Honor of Kings Valentine's Day 2025 events, you can enjoy several new features and game modes available this February 2025. Here is a look at those:

February 7 to 20: You can play the Hook or Crook time-limited game mode till February 20, 2025.

You can play the Hook or Crook time-limited game mode till February 20, 2025. February 21 to March 6: Level Infinite will launch the Skill Thrill game mode during this period.

Level Infinite will launch the Skill Thrill game mode during this period. February 13 to March 5: Level Infinite will make a new Emergence common skill available for this period. It teleports your hero next to an allied structure or minion after two seconds of channeling.

