Honor of Kings Sakeer build guide: Best equipment, Arcanas, common skill, and skill combos

For the best Sakeer build in Honor of Kings, use equipment and Arcana that boosts his healing and damage-dealing ability. This Support/Mage hero deals magical damage with his skills. He can hit enemies and heal allies simultaneously, do crowd control, self heal, and grant vision with his skills. He has high mobility with the ability to fit in most teams.

Here's the best build for Sakeer in Honor of Kings, listing the recommended equipment, Arcanas, common skill, skill combos, skill details, and more.

Honor of Kings Sakeer build guide: Best equipment

Best equipment for Sakeer (Image via Level Infinite)

Below is the recommended Honor of Kings equipment for the best Sakeer build:

Trending

Boots of the Arcane: It gives Mana every five seconds to Sakeer, buffs his movement speed, and grants Magical Pierce.

It gives Mana every five seconds to Sakeer, buffs his movement speed, and grants Magical Pierce. Crimson Shadow - Radiance: It increases max health and buffs movement speed. The item also grants Mirror Domain active skill and three passives: Agility Aura, Reward, and Guerilla.

It increases max health and buffs movement speed. The item also grants Mirror Domain active skill and three passives: Agility Aura, Reward, and Guerilla. Overlord’s Platemail: This equipment grants him physical and magical defense and increases his maximum health. It also recovers his health every second (doubled while not being attacked).

This equipment grants him physical and magical defense and increases his maximum health. It also recovers his health every second (doubled while not being attacked). Breakthrough Robe: It boosts his magical attack, max health, and magical pierce.

It boosts his magical attack, max health, and magical pierce. Mask of Agony: It boosts his magical attack, cooldown reduction, and maximum health. The equipment also deals additional magical damage when any of the hero's skills deal damage.

It boosts his magical attack, cooldown reduction, and maximum health. The equipment also deals additional magical damage when any of the hero's skills deal damage. Frozen Breath: It boosts his magical attack, cooldown reduction, and maximum health. The equipment also boosts his movement speed and deals additional magical damage to the enemy under movement speed debuff.

With the above items, Sakeer can survive longer in the battle without going to base often. Additionally, players will get a high-damage roamer with outstanding healing ability.

Also read: How to get Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin

Honor of Kings Sakeer build guide: Best Arcanas

Best Arcana for Sakeer (Image via Level Infinite)

Here is the list of best Arcanas for the Sakeer build in Honor of Kings:

Fate ✕ 10: Increases the hero’s physical defense, max health, and attack speed.

Increases the hero’s physical defense, max health, and attack speed. Void ✕ 10: Increases the hero’s max health and cooldown reduction.

Increases the hero’s max health and cooldown reduction. Harmony ✕ 10: Increases Sakeer’s max health and movement speed and generates health every five seconds.

Also read: Mai Shiranui build guide

Honor of Kings Sakeer build guide: Common skill

Disrupt skill in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Honor of Kings players can use the Flash common skill for Shakeer build. It will help him teleport a short distance, letting him escape from enemies. Alternatively, players can use the Disrupt common skill. Disrupt will become useful while pairing with the heroes possessing tower diving abilities.

Honor of Kings Sakeer build guide: Skill combos

Best skill combo for Sakeer (Image via Level Infinite)

Here is the best skill combo for Sakeer build in Honor of Kings:

Firefly Fields (Ultimate Skill) > Firefly Fields (Ultimate Skill) > Mulberry Power (Skill 1): Use this skill to crowd control enemies during team fights.

Firefly Fields (Ultimate Skill) > Firefly Fields (Ultimate Skill) > Mulberry Power (Skill 1) > Ride the Wind (Skill 2): Use this skill to summon a brush with Ultimate, fly to it with Ultimate, launch crowd control skill with Skill 1 and retreat with Skill 2.

Also read: How to get Mai Shiranui for free

Honor of Kings Sakeer build guide: Skills explanation and skills-upgrading priority

Sakeer's passive skill (Image via Level Infinite)

Here are the details of Sakeer’s skills in Honor of Kings:

Firefly Protection (Passive skill): Sakeer’s basic attack deals melee damage and summons a firefly that deals 120 (+24% magical damage + 4% extra health) magical damage to enemies, exposing them for three seconds. He also restores 60 (+12% + 2% extra health) HP to the nearby teammate with the lowest health. If there aren’t enemies near him, he recovers 60 (+12% magical attack + 2% extra health) HP while charging his basic attack. However, he won’t be able to restore his allies’ health while charging.

Sakeer’s basic attack deals melee damage and summons a firefly that deals 120 (+24% magical damage + 4% extra health) magical damage to enemies, exposing them for three seconds. He also restores 60 (+12% + 2% extra health) HP to the nearby teammate with the lowest health. If there aren’t enemies near him, he recovers 60 (+12% magical attack + 2% extra health) HP while charging his basic attack. However, he won’t be able to restore his allies’ health while charging. Mulberry Power (Skill 1): He channels the Luminescence effect to the desired area, dealing 500 (+10% magical attack) magical damage to enemies and launches them for one second. Luminescence deals 120 (+24% magical attack + 4% extra health) magical damage for every stack. If allies are nearby, Luminescence restores 60 (+12% magical attack + 2% extra health) HP for every stack instead of dealing damage. Sakeer gains one stack of Luminescence every 1.5 seconds (up to nine stacks). His attack range increases with the number of Luminescence stacks.

He channels the Luminescence effect to the desired area, dealing 500 (+10% magical attack) magical damage to enemies and launches them for one second. Luminescence deals 120 (+24% magical attack + 4% extra health) magical damage for every stack. If allies are nearby, Luminescence restores 60 (+12% magical attack + 2% extra health) HP for every stack instead of dealing damage. Sakeer gains one stack of Luminescence every 1.5 seconds (up to nine stacks). His attack range increases with the number of Luminescence stacks. Ride the Wind (Skill 2): He flies to the desired brush, gaining one stack of Luminescence and releasing one firefly after a certain distance. The fireflies fly to the nearby hero with the lowest health. If the hero is an ally, the fireflies restore 60 (+12% magical attack + 2% extra health) HP. If the hero is an enemy, they deal 120 (+24% magical attack + 4% extra health) magical damage and expose them for three seconds.

He flies to the desired brush, gaining one stack of Luminescence and releasing one firefly after a certain distance. The fireflies fly to the nearby hero with the lowest health. If the hero is an ally, the fireflies restore 60 (+12% magical attack + 2% extra health) HP. If the hero is an enemy, they deal 120 (+24% magical attack + 4% extra health) magical damage and expose them for three seconds. Firefly Fields (Ultimate Skill): He summons an Illuminating Brush to the desired spot. Sakeer can use this skill again within six seconds to fly to the Illuminating Brush and gain a stack of Luminescence. After one second of being summoned, Illuminating Brush releases fireflies, which can fly up to five heroes every second. Every firefly deals 120 (+24% magical attack + 4% extra health) magical damage to the enemies or restores 60 (12% magical attack + 2% extra health) HP to teammates. Any enemy hero stepping into the brush will be exposed. After some time, the Illuminating Brush stops sending fireflies and turns into a normal brush, lasting 30 seconds.

Also read: HoK Invitational Season 3

For the best Sakeer build in Honor of Kings, players can upgrade the hero’s skills in the following order:

Mulberry Power (Skill 1) > Ride the Wind (Skill 2) > Mulberry Power (Skill 1) > Firefly Fields (Ultimate Skill) > Mulberry Power (Skill 1)

Check out our other HoK-related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback