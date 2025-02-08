  • home icon
Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin: How to get & features explored

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 08, 2025 12:49 IST
Honor of Kings
Mai Shiranui in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite has released a new Flawless skin called Hanafuda Battle in Honor of Kings. The cosmetic is meant for the free SNK assassin hero, Mai Shiranui, and has a new spawn effect, animated intro, original CV, appearance, health bar effect, and more. Players can get it from a time-limited wish event that will be available until March 4, 2025.

This article provides a complete guide to getting the new Mai Shiranui skin and its features.

How to get Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings

Play the Hanafuda Draw wish event to get the skin (Image via Level Infinite)
Play the Hanafuda Draw wish event to get the skin (Image via Level Infinite)

To get the Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings, you must participate in the Hanafuda Draw. The event grants various items, including the new skin, at different drop rates. Each draw costs one Maple Leaf or 50 Tokens, and 10 draws cost 475 Tokens or 10 Maple Leaves. You will get the first draw at a discounted price of 25 Tokens every day.

also-read-trending Trending

The daily count refreshes daily at 05:00 UTC+0. Here is a list of the available items and their drop rates:

  • Hanafuda Battle skin: 0.05%
  • Random skin: 10% (Legend: 1%, Epic: 6%, Rare: 30%, and Common: 63%)
  • Maple Leaf ✕ 5: 30%
  • Maple Leaf ✕ 10: 15%
  • Maple Leaf ✕ 25: 5%
  • Maple Leaf ✕ 60: 0.5%
  • Maple Leaf ✕ 100: 0.1%
  • Honor Pass EXP ✕ 1000: 5%
  • Diamond ✕ 50: 5%
  • Honor Pass Coin ✕ 20: 5%
  • Skin Fragment ✕ 5: 5%
  • Moon Rabbit Friendship Item ✕ 2: 19.35%

The Honor of Kings heroes or duplicate skins you obtain will be converted into Maple Leaves. The table below shows the details:

Duplicate item

No. of Maple Leaves

Legend Skins

80 Maple Leaves

Epic Skins

40 Maple Leaves

Rare Skins

20 Maple Leaves

Kickoff Skins

10 Maple Leaves

Heroes

10 Maple Leaves

You can also get Mai Shiranui’s Hanafuda Battle skin from the event’s exchange shop. You can exchange 998 Maple Leaves for it.

The event shop also grants other in-game items in exchange for Maple Leaves. Here's a list:

Item

Maple Leaf

Details

Exchange Limit

New Legend Skin Pearl ✕ 1

258

Grants one of the four skins: Wings of Freedom, Heaven and Hell, Hoarfrost Maiden, T-Rex, Hellfire

one

New Epic Skin Pearl ✕ 1

158

-

one

New Common SKin Chest ✕ 1

88

-

one

Hanafuda Battle Custom Buttons ✕ 1

58

Custom button for the Flawless skin

one

What to Do sticker

18

-

one

Infuriating sticker

18

-

one

Floating Hare

5

Increases the Friendship points

unlimited

Diamond ✕ 5

1

-

unlimited

Honor Point ✕ 40

5

-

five

Premium Skin Fragment ✕ 1

2

-

one

Honor Point ✕ 200

28

-

one

Also read: HoK season 8 patch notes

All skins listed in the Hanafuda Draw event

You can get skins for other heroes from Hanafuda Draw (Image via Level Infinite)
You can get skins for other heroes from Hanafuda Draw (Image via Level Infinite)

The Hanafuda Draw also offers skins for other heroes, ranging from Common, Rare, and Epic to Legendary. Here is the list:

Legend rarity

  • Consort Yu: Wings of Freedom
  • Li Xin: Heaven and Hell
  • Luna: Hoarfrost Maiden
  • Lam: T-Rex
  • Wukong: Hell Fire
  • Musashi: Underworld Sentry

Epic rarity

  • Mulan: Dragon Hunter
  • Fang: Summer Waves
  • Kui: Playground Sentry
  • Kongming: Golden Ratio
  • Lam: Bolt Thunder
  • Kaizer: Dawn Guardian
  • Da Qiao: Pet Diaries
  • Lady Zhen: Snow Waltz
  • Shouyue: True Hertz
  • Sima Yi: Dark Magician
  • Dun: Wave Rider
  • Angela: Manga Crossover
  • Diaochan: Interstellar Diva
  • Gao: Aces Soundwave
  • Marco Polo: Interstellar Ranger
  • Mai Shiranui: Feline Whisperer
  • Nakoruru: Firefly Maiden
  • Ukyo Tachibana: Asura
  • Nezha: Interstellar Wings

Rare and Common rarity

  • Musashi: Spring’s Renewal
  • Zhang Fei: Blessed Warrior
  • Lady Zhen: Flowery Expectations
  • Dian Wei: Junkyard Protector
  • Marco Polo: Funky Western
  • Kui: King Yama
  • Yang Jian: Egyptian Pharaoh
  • Nuwa: Daughter of the Nile
  • Gan & Mo: Seventh Doll
  • Athena: Legendary Guardian
  • Cai Yan: Throne of Roses
  • Donghuang: Ruler of the Sea
  • Kongming: Space Commander
  • Arli: Flower Dance
  • Pei: Street Brawler
  • Yaria: Forest Doe
  • Li Xin: Searing Blade
  • Jing: Ethereal Ice Blade
  • Ying: Crimson Tassel
  • Ata: High Tide
  • Menki: Realized Dreams
  • Cirrus: Eye of Horus
  • Guan Yu: Doomsday Knight
  • Da Qiao: Ise Shrine Maiden
  • Shouyue: Crimson Sniper
  • Luna: Blazing Blade
  • Agudo: Panda Keeper
  • Sima Yi: Nightmare General
  • Dun: Battle Knight
  • Luban No.7: Miraculous Puppet
  • Sun Bin: Temporal Enforcer
  • Princess Frost: Elven Princess

Also read: HoK Shi build guide

Features of Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin

Here are the features of the Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings:

Effects

Details

Wishes Meet

Martial artists fight for the title of champion and to fulfill their heart’s desire

Appearance

A glamorous heiress, transformed into a skilled contestant ready to fight

3D Poster

A dazzling heiress to a great fortune

Tower Finisher

A golden status, symbolizing prestige

Tower Last Hit

The power of Hanafuda descends from above

Trail

The heiress and her attendant enjoy a ride together

Health Bar effect

A tribute to classic fighting games. K.O.!

Movement

Moves with elegance as she plays with her cards, always ready for battle

Effects

Unleashes the power of Hanafuda and even fights alongside the attendant’s luxury car

Recall

Beats a copy of herself in an exhilarating trial battle

Idle Emote

Switches to a glamorous outfit. With Hanafuda, success is guaranteed!

Spawn

Arcade style “continue game?” message

Animated Intro

Defeats her opponent with a dazzling set of combos

Original CV

Voiced by Ami Koshimizu herself

Sound effects

Light and upbeat, a gentle electronic melody

Gifts

An avatar from that matches the skin

Check out our other HoK-related articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
