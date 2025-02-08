Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin: How to get & features explored

Level Infinite has released a new Flawless skin called Hanafuda Battle in Honor of Kings. The cosmetic is meant for the free SNK assassin hero, Mai Shiranui, and has a new spawn effect, animated intro, original CV, appearance, health bar effect, and more. Players can get it from a time-limited wish event that will be available until March 4, 2025.
This article provides a complete guide to getting the new Mai Shiranui skin and its features.
How to get Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To get the Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings, you must participate in the Hanafuda Draw. The event grants various items, including the new skin, at different drop rates. Each draw costs one Maple Leaf or 50 Tokens, and 10 draws cost 475 Tokens or 10 Maple Leaves. You will get the first draw at a discounted price of 25 Tokens every day.
The daily count refreshes daily at 05:00 UTC+0. Here is a list of the available items and their drop rates:
- Hanafuda Battle skin: 0.05%
- Random skin: 10% (Legend: 1%, Epic: 6%, Rare: 30%, and Common: 63%)
- Maple Leaf ✕ 5: 30%
- Maple Leaf ✕ 10: 15%
- Maple Leaf ✕ 25: 5%
- Maple Leaf ✕ 60: 0.5%
- Maple Leaf ✕ 100: 0.1%
- Honor Pass EXP ✕ 1000: 5%
- Diamond ✕ 50: 5%
- Honor Pass Coin ✕ 20: 5%
- Skin Fragment ✕ 5: 5%
- Moon Rabbit Friendship Item ✕ 2: 19.35%
The Honor of Kings heroes or duplicate skins you obtain will be converted into Maple Leaves. The table below shows the details:
You can also get Mai Shiranui’s Hanafuda Battle skin from the event’s exchange shop. You can exchange 998 Maple Leaves for it.
The event shop also grants other in-game items in exchange for Maple Leaves. Here's a list:
Also read: HoK season 8 patch notes
All skins listed in the Hanafuda Draw event
The Hanafuda Draw also offers skins for other heroes, ranging from Common, Rare, and Epic to Legendary. Here is the list:
Legend rarity
- Consort Yu: Wings of Freedom
- Li Xin: Heaven and Hell
- Luna: Hoarfrost Maiden
- Lam: T-Rex
- Wukong: Hell Fire
- Musashi: Underworld Sentry
Epic rarity
- Mulan: Dragon Hunter
- Fang: Summer Waves
- Kui: Playground Sentry
- Kongming: Golden Ratio
- Lam: Bolt Thunder
- Kaizer: Dawn Guardian
- Da Qiao: Pet Diaries
- Lady Zhen: Snow Waltz
- Shouyue: True Hertz
- Sima Yi: Dark Magician
- Dun: Wave Rider
- Angela: Manga Crossover
- Diaochan: Interstellar Diva
- Gao: Aces Soundwave
- Marco Polo: Interstellar Ranger
- Mai Shiranui: Feline Whisperer
- Nakoruru: Firefly Maiden
- Ukyo Tachibana: Asura
- Nezha: Interstellar Wings
Rare and Common rarity
- Musashi: Spring’s Renewal
- Zhang Fei: Blessed Warrior
- Lady Zhen: Flowery Expectations
- Dian Wei: Junkyard Protector
- Marco Polo: Funky Western
- Kui: King Yama
- Yang Jian: Egyptian Pharaoh
- Nuwa: Daughter of the Nile
- Gan & Mo: Seventh Doll
- Athena: Legendary Guardian
- Cai Yan: Throne of Roses
- Donghuang: Ruler of the Sea
- Kongming: Space Commander
- Arli: Flower Dance
- Pei: Street Brawler
- Yaria: Forest Doe
- Li Xin: Searing Blade
- Jing: Ethereal Ice Blade
- Ying: Crimson Tassel
- Ata: High Tide
- Menki: Realized Dreams
- Cirrus: Eye of Horus
- Guan Yu: Doomsday Knight
- Da Qiao: Ise Shrine Maiden
- Shouyue: Crimson Sniper
- Luna: Blazing Blade
- Agudo: Panda Keeper
- Sima Yi: Nightmare General
- Dun: Battle Knight
- Luban No.7: Miraculous Puppet
- Sun Bin: Temporal Enforcer
- Princess Frost: Elven Princess
Also read: HoK Shi build guide
Features of Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin
Here are the features of the Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings:
Check out our other HoK-related articles here:
- Meng Ya build guide
- Dian Wei build guide
- Princess Frost build guide
- Erin build guide
- Consort Yu build guide