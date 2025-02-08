Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin: How to get & features explored

Level Infinite has released a new Flawless skin called Hanafuda Battle in Honor of Kings. The cosmetic is meant for the free SNK assassin hero, Mai Shiranui, and has a new spawn effect, animated intro, original CV, appearance, health bar effect, and more. Players can get it from a time-limited wish event that will be available until March 4, 2025.

This article provides a complete guide to getting the new Mai Shiranui skin and its features.

How to get Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings

Play the Hanafuda Draw wish event to get the skin (Image via Level Infinite)

To get the Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings, you must participate in the Hanafuda Draw. The event grants various items, including the new skin, at different drop rates. Each draw costs one Maple Leaf or 50 Tokens, and 10 draws cost 475 Tokens or 10 Maple Leaves. You will get the first draw at a discounted price of 25 Tokens every day.

The daily count refreshes daily at 05:00 UTC+0. Here is a list of the available items and their drop rates:

Hanafuda Battle skin: 0.05%

Random skin: 10% (Legend: 1%, Epic: 6%, Rare: 30%, and Common: 63%)

Maple Leaf ✕ 5: 30%

Maple Leaf ✕ 10: 15%

Maple Leaf ✕ 25: 5%

Maple Leaf ✕ 60: 0.5%

Maple Leaf ✕ 100: 0.1%

Honor Pass EXP ✕ 1000: 5%

Diamond ✕ 50: 5%

Honor Pass Coin ✕ 20: 5%

Skin Fragment ✕ 5: 5%

Moon Rabbit Friendship Item ✕ 2: 19.35%

The Honor of Kings heroes or duplicate skins you obtain will be converted into Maple Leaves. The table below shows the details:

Duplicate item No. of Maple Leaves Legend Skins 80 Maple Leaves Epic Skins 40 Maple Leaves Rare Skins 20 Maple Leaves Kickoff Skins 10 Maple Leaves Heroes 10 Maple Leaves

You can also get Mai Shiranui’s Hanafuda Battle skin from the event’s exchange shop. You can exchange 998 Maple Leaves for it.

The event shop also grants other in-game items in exchange for Maple Leaves. Here's a list:

Item Maple Leaf Details Exchange Limit New Legend Skin Pearl ✕ 1 258 Grants one of the four skins: Wings of Freedom, Heaven and Hell, Hoarfrost Maiden, T-Rex, Hellfire one New Epic Skin Pearl ✕ 1 158 - one New Common SKin Chest ✕ 1 88 - one Hanafuda Battle Custom Buttons ✕ 1 58 Custom button for the Flawless skin one What to Do sticker 18 - one Infuriating sticker 18 - one Floating Hare 5 Increases the Friendship points unlimited Diamond ✕ 5 1 - unlimited Honor Point ✕ 40 5 - five Premium Skin Fragment ✕ 1 2 - one Honor Point ✕ 200 28 - one

All skins listed in the Hanafuda Draw event

You can get skins for other heroes from Hanafuda Draw (Image via Level Infinite)

The Hanafuda Draw also offers skins for other heroes, ranging from Common, Rare, and Epic to Legendary. Here is the list:

Legend rarity

Consort Yu: Wings of Freedom

Li Xin: Heaven and Hell

Luna: Hoarfrost Maiden

Lam: T-Rex

Wukong: Hell Fire

Musashi: Underworld Sentry

Epic rarity

Mulan: Dragon Hunter

Fang: Summer Waves

Kui: Playground Sentry

Kongming: Golden Ratio

Lam: Bolt Thunder

Kaizer: Dawn Guardian

Da Qiao: Pet Diaries

Lady Zhen: Snow Waltz

Shouyue: True Hertz

Sima Yi: Dark Magician

Dun: Wave Rider

Angela: Manga Crossover

Diaochan: Interstellar Diva

Gao: Aces Soundwave

Marco Polo: Interstellar Ranger

Mai Shiranui: Feline Whisperer

Nakoruru: Firefly Maiden

Ukyo Tachibana: Asura

Nezha: Interstellar Wings

Rare and Common rarity

Musashi: Spring’s Renewal

Zhang Fei: Blessed Warrior

Lady Zhen: Flowery Expectations

Dian Wei: Junkyard Protector

Marco Polo: Funky Western

Kui: King Yama

Yang Jian: Egyptian Pharaoh

Nuwa: Daughter of the Nile

Gan & Mo: Seventh Doll

Athena: Legendary Guardian

Cai Yan: Throne of Roses

Donghuang: Ruler of the Sea

Kongming: Space Commander

Arli: Flower Dance

Pei: Street Brawler

Yaria: Forest Doe

Li Xin: Searing Blade

Jing: Ethereal Ice Blade

Ying: Crimson Tassel

Ata: High Tide

Menki: Realized Dreams

Cirrus: Eye of Horus

Guan Yu: Doomsday Knight

Da Qiao: Ise Shrine Maiden

Shouyue: Crimson Sniper

Luna: Blazing Blade

Agudo: Panda Keeper

Sima Yi: Nightmare General

Dun: Battle Knight

Luban No.7: Miraculous Puppet

Sun Bin: Temporal Enforcer

Princess Frost: Elven Princess

Features of Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin

Here are the features of the Mai Shiranui Hanafuda Battle skin in Honor of Kings:

Effects Details Wishes Meet Martial artists fight for the title of champion and to fulfill their heart’s desire Appearance A glamorous heiress, transformed into a skilled contestant ready to fight 3D Poster A dazzling heiress to a great fortune Tower Finisher A golden status, symbolizing prestige Tower Last Hit The power of Hanafuda descends from above Trail The heiress and her attendant enjoy a ride together Health Bar effect A tribute to classic fighting games. K.O.! Movement Moves with elegance as she plays with her cards, always ready for battle Effects Unleashes the power of Hanafuda and even fights alongside the attendant’s luxury car Recall Beats a copy of herself in an exhilarating trial battle Idle Emote Switches to a glamorous outfit. With Hanafuda, success is guaranteed! Spawn Arcade style “continue game?” message Animated Intro Defeats her opponent with a dazzling set of combos Original CV Voiced by Ami Koshimizu herself Sound effects Light and upbeat, a gentle electronic melody Gifts An avatar from that matches the skin

