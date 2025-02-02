Honor of Kings: How to get Mai Shiranui for free

Mai Shiranui is one of the four SNK heroes available in Honor of Kings. Players can’t get her with Starstones or Tokens but only through time-limited events. Level Infinite has introduced one such event in Season 8, providing an opportunity to get her for free. She is a Mage/Assassin hero who plays the mid-lane in Hero’s Gorge. Mai has high mobility and specializes in dealing burst damage with her skills.

Below is a complete guide to getting Mai Shiranui for free and an introduction to her skills.

A complete guide to getting Mai Shiranui in Honor of Kings

Players can participate in the Free Hero Mai Shiranui event to get the hero for free. This event will be available till February 12, 2025, in Honor of Kings Season 8. It features various missions that grant Blazing Fire event-themed items. Here is the list:

Play 2 ranked matches daily: 2 Blazing Fire for each match

2 Blazing Fire for each match Play 3 ranked matches using Mai Shiranui: 14 Blazing Fire for each match

The event grants Gift Mai Shiranui to all players who log in during the event period. It contains the hero’s trial card for 14 days and one Hero Tier Protection card. Players can use the trial card to complete the second mission.

Buy Speed Up Chest to get Mai faster (Image via Level Infinite)

In addition to playing matches, Honor of Kings players can purchase the Speed Up Chest at the in-app store to get Blazing Fire. Go to Shop > Special Offers to find the chest. Each costs 1,200 Starstones and contains four items, including Blazing Fire and Hero Fragments.

Players can open a chest after purchasing it to get one of the items at random. Here is the list of items and their drop rate:

1 Blazing Fire: 40% drop rate

40% drop rate 2 Blazing Fire: 30% drop rate

30% drop rate 3 Blazing Fire: 20% drop rate

20% drop rate 2 Hero Fragments: 10% drop rate

Players can use 28 Blazing Fire for Mai Shiranui at the event’s exchange shop. They can find the exchange shop on the event page.

Skills introduction of Mai Shiranui in Honor of Kings

Mai's Ultimate Skill (Image via Level Infinite)

Here are the details of this Honor of Kings Mage hero’s skills:

HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Passive skill): Mai enhances her basic attack every 5 seconds, which deals 100 (+100% magical attack) magical damage to an enemy and knocks them back, restoring 10 Energy. Players can use the movement wheel to dash while she is performing basic attacks or using a skill. She gains 50% movement speed, which diminishes gradually over 0.5 seconds.

Mai enhances her basic attack every 5 seconds, which deals 100 (+100% magical attack) magical damage to an enemy and knocks them back, restoring 10 Energy. Players can use the movement wheel to dash while she is performing basic attacks or using a skill. She gains 50% movement speed, which diminishes gradually over 0.5 seconds. HISHOU RYUUENJIN (Skill 1): She dashes in the desired direction, launching a flying kick at the dash’s end. The kick deals 600 (+80% magical Attack) magical damage to enemies within range and launches them for 0.75 seconds. If the skill hits an enemy, it restores 25 Energy for Mai.

She dashes in the desired direction, launching a flying kick at the dash’s end. The kick deals 600 (+80% magical Attack) magical damage to enemies within range and launches them for 0.75 seconds. If the skill hits an enemy, it restores 25 Energy for Mai. KACHOUSEN (Skill 2): She launches her fan in the desired direction, dealing 450 (+90% magical attack) magical damage to the first enemy it hits. Additionally, the enemy slows down by 90% for 0.5 seconds and gets their magical defense reduced by 50 for three seconds. Mai recovers 10 Energy if the skill hits an enemy. The fan also deals an equal amount of magical damage to the closest unit behind the enemy hit (half for the enemy heroes).

She launches her fan in the desired direction, dealing 450 (+90% magical attack) magical damage to the first enemy it hits. Additionally, the enemy slows down by 90% for 0.5 seconds and gets their magical defense reduced by 50 for three seconds. Mai recovers 10 Energy if the skill hits an enemy. The fan also deals an equal amount of magical damage to the closest unit behind the enemy hit (half for the enemy heroes). CHOU HISAATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Ultimate Skill): Mai dashes towards the desired direction, dealing 800 (+110% magical attack) magical damage to all enemies in her path. Additionally, she knocks them down, reduces their physical attack by 20% for 2.5 seconds, and recovers 25 Energy for every enemy she hits.

