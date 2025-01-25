Dian Wei in Honor of Kings: All abilities explored

Dian Wei in Honor of Kings is a fresh Hero who arrived in-game on January 24, 2025. According to the in-game description, the character is a mix of ferocity and kindness. He has always lived a conflicted life, taming a beast within while carrying on his gentle nature. However, things changed when he met Cai Yan, who he aims to protect. And so he took on a heavy armor and became a trapped beast.

Dian Wei boasts four skills, including Mounting Rage (Passive), Holding On To Sanity, Outburst, and Leap of Fury. These abilities allow him to give a tough fight to his foes on the battlefield. On that note, let's explore all the skills of Dian Wei in Honor of Kings in more detail.

All the skills of Dian Wei in Honor of Kings explored

Below are all the skills of Dian Wei in Honor of Kings:

Passive: Mounting Rage

After Dian Wei kills an enemy or assists a teammate in doing so, he permanently gains a stack of attack power (up to 20 stacks), thanks to Mounting Rage skill.

Skill 1: Holding On To Sanity

Once you trigger Holding On To Sanity, the character removes all control effects from themselves and gains a speed boost that fades over time. After activating this skill, the next basic attack inflicts extra Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

Skill 2: Outburst

This skill damages and slows nearby enemies. Every attack hitting a foe generated from this skill increases the character's attack speed and the health bar for a short period.

Skill 3: Leap of Fury

As the name suggests, Leap of Fury lets Dian Wei in Honor of Kings lunge toward a target and perform a powerful attack with his axe, dealing true damage and slowing down their movement speed.

Moreover, after performing an attack with this ability, the character's basic attacks deal extra true damage depending on the target's max HP.

Honor of Kings Year of the Snake: All new game modes and mechanics explained

Best tips to use Dian Wei in Honor of Kings

Below are some tips for using Dian Wei like a pro:

If an enemy wields multiple control skills, it's better to keep Skill 1 unused to remove controls during team fights.

When ambushing, try to use Skill 2 to make an assault and Skill 3 to chase enemies.

Since Dian Wei's Skill 3 can pass through walls, try to use his Ultimate on targets beyond these obstacles to escape while being chased by foes.

