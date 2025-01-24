Honor of Kings Year of the Snake season: All hero balance changes and additions explored

Level Infinite has released the Honor of Kings Year of the Snake season, introducing tons of new content, such as Hero skins, events, and balance changes. Furthermore, players can acquire free items in the new season by completing a few missions.

Read to learn about all the changes and additions that the Honor of Kings Year of the Snake season offers.

Everything you need to know about the Honor of Kings Year of the Snake season

1) Honor of Kings Year of the Snake season-exclusive skins

Lam - Wish of Order

Nuwa - Wish of Eternity

Daji - Wish of Harmony

Consort Yu - Wish of Abundance

2) Abundant Year of the Snake events

January 24 - February 12, 2025 (Year of the Snake Market): Players can sell Snake Cakes to receive Snake Coins and exchange them for great rewards and free epic skins.

Players can sell Snake Cakes to receive Snake Coins and exchange them for great rewards and free epic skins. January 24 - February 12, 2025: Signing in daily yields exciting rewards.

Signing in daily yields exciting rewards. January 28 - February 4, 2025: Daily ranked matches have been buffed. Climbing up ranks rewards players with Exp, along with other items.

Daily ranked matches have been buffed. Climbing up ranks rewards players with Exp, along with other items. January 28 - February 4, 2025 (Dragon Crystal giveaway): Players must finish missions for eight consecutive days, which will reward them with up to 4000 Dragon Crystals.

Players must finish missions for eight consecutive days, which will reward them with up to 4000 Dragon Crystals. January 28 - February 27, 2025 (Lucky Red Packets): Exchange Lucky Red Packets with in-game peers, which yields more Lucky Red Packets. Next, use these packets to buy fresh skin.

Exchange Lucky Red Packets with in-game peers, which yields more Lucky Red Packets. Next, use these packets to buy fresh skin. February 7 - February 27, 2025 (Lantern Festival Team-up): Players can join a Lanter Festival Team, complete missions, and obtain the Crimson Night DI Renjie skin.

3) Hero balance changes

Mai Shiranui: Slightly decreased skill 2's cooldown and damage output.

Slightly decreased skill 2's cooldown and damage output. Arthur: Physical defense's base has been buffed.

Physical defense's base has been buffed. Li Bai: Base stats and ultimate damage output have been increased.

Base stats and ultimate damage output have been increased. Erin: Skill 1's damage output and physical defense have been increased.

4) Limited-time battlefield event: Rune Blessing

This event will kick off on January 24, 2025, and will last until February 12, 2025. During its run, random runes will appear in the river. Touch these runes to receive powerful Buffs that will enhance strength.

5) Limited-time Game mode to welcome the Year of the Snake: Battle of Awakening Surprise upgrade

The Battle of Awakening Surprise Upgrade event will begin on January 24 and run through February 6, 2025. It features true heroes, from which players must select one and their Hero card. Subsequently, they can make the most of the chosen Hero's power in the Gorge.

