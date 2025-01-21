Honor of Kings January Gifts: New Hero, skins, and more

The Honor of Kings January Gifts are now available in-game. Acquiring these requires players to finish a few easy tasks within a certain period. These gifts include a new hero, skins, cosmetics accessible for a fixed period, and a whooping prize pool for claiming a victory in a community event.

Read on to learn about all the Honor of Kings January Gifts.

All Honor of Kings January Gifts explored

Below are all the Honor of Kings January Gifts:

January 18 - February 2, 2025: Complete tasks within this period to obtain a fresh Hero: Arke.

January 19 - January 26, 2025: Log into the game daily between this period to receive a random permanent Hero and skin.

January 19 - January 26, 2025: All HOK Heroes and store-sold skins are available during this period.

January 24 - February 4, 2025: Players can access 15 exclusive skins for a limited time as a trial during this period.

For new players: Newbies in the title can log into the game and receive five Heroes and three permanent skins for free. Moreover, up to 30 Heroes or skin in a daily Freebie Frenzy event can be claimed.

HOK Studio Content Creator Project: Winning in this community event lets a player claim a share of the event's $15,000 prize pool.

Also read: HOK Book Lovers skin: Cost and features explored

What are the specialties of Arke in Honor of Kings?

Arke is the latest Hero in Honor of Kings, introduced on January 18, 2025. She boasts skills including Kiss of Death, Deadly Blade, Instant Blossom, and Fantasy Dance. Below are a few details of these abilities:

Kiss of Death: This ability allows Arke to inflict Critical Hits on foes she attacks from behind. Her initial Critical Damage is 125%, and every 1% critical chance she receives provides her with 0.5% extra Critical Damage.

Deadly Blade: This ability lets Arke strike foes twice; each attack deals damage depending on the skill's level and physical attack.

Instant Blossom: Using this skill, Arke dashes in any direction, and once it nears an enemy, she inflicts physical damage on them. When she hits a foe with this ability, she puts a mark on them and slows down their movement speed.

Fantasy Dance: This ability lets Arke turn invisible briefly and increases her health and movement speed.

