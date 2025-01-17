Arke in Honor of Kings: All skills explored

Arke in Honor of Kings is an upcoming Assassin hero to be released on January 18, 2025. Introduced in the Season 8 update on the title's Chinese server, Arke can turn invisible briefly and reset her skills. As per the character's appearance revealed on the official social media handles, she wears a mask and wields two daggers.

This article discusses all of Arke's skills in Honor of Kings based on the Chinese server.

Disclaimer: Arke's skills mentioned in this article are subject to change since they have been written based on information on the Chinese server.

Arke in Honor of Kings: All skills explained

Passive skill: Kiss of Death

This passive ability allows Arke in Honor of Kings to inflict Critical Hit on enemies she attacks from behind. Since her frontal attacks don't inflict this damage. Instead, they deal 20% extra injury to non-hero units. Arke's initial Critical Damage is 125%, and every 1% critical chance she gains grants her 0.5% extra Critical Damage.

First skill: Deadly Blade

The Deadly Blade skill allows Arke to strike enemies twice. Each hit deals damage based on her skill level and additional physical attack.

Second skill: Instant Blossom

This skill lets Arke dash in any direction and, when she comes near a foe, allows her to inflict physical damage on them. Using Instant Blossom, the character prioritizes hitting the foe with the least health.

Hitting an enemy with Instant Blossom puts a mark on them, slows their movement speed by 50% for a second, and reduces the the skill's cooldown by a second. Furthermore, when attacked by the marked enemy, Arke takes 30% less damage. It's worth noting that only one enemy can be marked using this skill.

Besides these, the ability increases Arke's Attack Speed by 40% for eight seconds and applies a 10-second Debuff on foes.

Ultimate skill: Fantasy Dance

Fantasy Dance allows Arke in Honor of Kings to turn invisible, letting her recover health every 0.5 seconds and increasing her movement speed by 40% for three seconds. When the character attacks, she turns visible again, and her power increases for three seconds.

Furthermore, for every hit she inflicts on foes, her movement speed increases by 30% for every second.

