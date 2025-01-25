Best anime names for Honor of Kings players

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jan 25, 2025 05:49 IST
Give yourself a cool name (Image via Level Infinite)
Give yourself a cool name in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Choosing an in-game name (IGN) in Honor of Kings can be a headache. This is because the developers don't allow a single moniker to be used by multiple players, making it difficult to acquire a desired alias. To counter this issue, you can add symbols, numbers, and different fonts to your name.

This article lists some cool names that you can use when you create a new profile in Honor of Kings. These monikers are inspired by different anime, such as Attack on Titan, Naruto, One Punch Man, and many more.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: Arke in Honor of Kings: All skills explored

List of anime-inspired names for players in Honor of Kings

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Here is a list of anime-inspired IGNs for Honor of Kings players:

  • Shadow Uzumaki
  • Crimson Zoro
  • Titan Slayer
  • Spirit Goku
  • Blue Flames Todoroki
  • Hollow Ichigo
  • Curseborn Itadori
  • Black Clover King
  • Demon Kamado
  • Phantom Alchemist
  • Uchiha Wrath
  • Lord Aizen
  • Mad Titan
  • Sinister Shigaraki
  • Cursed Ryomen
  • Blackbeard’s Shadow
  • Envy’s Trick
  • Orochi’s Fang
  • Deadly Esdeath
  • Berserk Griffith
  • Demon Blade Rengoku
  • Oden’s Will
  • Scarlet Ronin
  • Shadow Musashi
  • Yato’s Blade
  • Kenshin’s Oath
  • Sword Saint Mihawk
  • Phantom Edge
  • Tengen’s Dance
  • Gintama’s Trickster
  • Nine-Tails Wrath
  • Yokai Lord
  • Oni Slayer
  • Cursed Fox Spirit
  • Celestial Beast Amaterasu
  • Mystic Shikigami
  • Demon Moon Douma
  • Nura Clan Heir
  • Kitsune Shadow
  • Phantom Spirit Haku
  • Gundam Reaper
  • Cyber EVA-01
  • Astro Blader
  • Code Geass Zero
  • Lancelot Knightmare
  • Mecha Titan X
  • Steel Alphonse
  • Space Pirate Harlock
  • Gurren Lancer
  • Cyberpunk Akira
  • Celestial Fairy Erza
  • Dragon Slay Natsu
  • Seven Deadly Sin King
  • Fateborn Saber
  • Mystic Rimuru
  • Enchanted Magi
  • Grand Wizard Asta
  • Akashic Tome
  • Caster’s Curse
  • Summoner Emilia
  • Death Note L
  • Kira’s Justice
  • Codebreaker Lelouch
  • Mind Game Light
  • Chrollo’s Trick
  • Moriarty’s Gambit
  • Phantom Thief Kid
  • Genius Senku
  • Psycho-Pass Dominator
  • Gambling Queen Yumeko
  • Saitama’s Punch
  • Mob’s Limit
  • No Game No Win
  • Hungry Luffy
  • Dandy Space Cowboy
  • Baka Shinji
  • Gintoki’s Prank
  • Konosuba’s Luck
  • Greedy Meliodas
  • Ultra Instinct Meme
  • Abyss King Kaneki
  • Shadowed Homunculus
  • Blood Reaper Akame
  • Cursed Chains Kurapika
  • Wrath of Scar
  • Voidborn Overlord
  • Grim Reaper Shiki
  • Fallen Angel Lucifer
  • Darkflame Master
  • Eclipse Warrior
  • Spirited No-Face
  • Totoro’s Shadow
  • Mononoke Beast
  • Castle in the Sky
  • Your Name in Stars
  • Violet Everblade
  • Silent Arrietty
  • Jiji the Cat
  • Demon Train Tanjiro
  • Fullmetal Legend

Note that some of these usernames might be inaccessible by the time you use them. In such a case, you can add a personal touch to a moniker you like from the list by adding different symbols, numbers, and characters to it.

More articles related to Honor of Kings by Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी