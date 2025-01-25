Best anime names for Honor of Kings players

Choosing an in-game name (IGN) in Honor of Kings can be a headache. This is because the developers don't allow a single moniker to be used by multiple players, making it difficult to acquire a desired alias. To counter this issue, you can add symbols, numbers, and different fonts to your name.

This article lists some cool names that you can use when you create a new profile in Honor of Kings. These monikers are inspired by different anime, such as Attack on Titan, Naruto, One Punch Man, and many more.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Also read: Arke in Honor of Kings: All skills explored

List of anime-inspired names for players in Honor of Kings

Trending

Here is a list of anime-inspired IGNs for Honor of Kings players:

Shadow Uzumaki

Crimson Zoro

Titan Slayer

Spirit Goku

Blue Flames Todoroki

Hollow Ichigo

Curseborn Itadori

Black Clover King

Demon Kamado

Phantom Alchemist

Uchiha Wrath

Lord Aizen

Mad Titan

Sinister Shigaraki

Cursed Ryomen

Blackbeard’s Shadow

Envy’s Trick

Orochi’s Fang

Deadly Esdeath

Berserk Griffith

Demon Blade Rengoku

Oden’s Will

Scarlet Ronin

Shadow Musashi

Yato’s Blade

Kenshin’s Oath

Sword Saint Mihawk

Phantom Edge

Tengen’s Dance

Gintama’s Trickster

Nine-Tails Wrath

Yokai Lord

Oni Slayer

Cursed Fox Spirit

Celestial Beast Amaterasu

Mystic Shikigami

Demon Moon Douma

Nura Clan Heir

Kitsune Shadow

Phantom Spirit Haku

Gundam Reaper

Cyber EVA-01

Astro Blader

Code Geass Zero

Lancelot Knightmare

Mecha Titan X

Steel Alphonse

Space Pirate Harlock

Gurren Lancer

Cyberpunk Akira

Celestial Fairy Erza

Dragon Slay Natsu

Seven Deadly Sin King

Fateborn Saber

Mystic Rimuru

Enchanted Magi

Grand Wizard Asta

Akashic Tome

Caster’s Curse

Summoner Emilia

Death Note L

Kira’s Justice

Codebreaker Lelouch

Mind Game Light

Chrollo’s Trick

Moriarty’s Gambit

Phantom Thief Kid

Genius Senku

Psycho-Pass Dominator

Gambling Queen Yumeko

Saitama’s Punch

Mob’s Limit

No Game No Win

Hungry Luffy

Dandy Space Cowboy

Baka Shinji

Gintoki’s Prank

Konosuba’s Luck

Greedy Meliodas

Ultra Instinct Meme

Abyss King Kaneki

Shadowed Homunculus

Blood Reaper Akame

Cursed Chains Kurapika

Wrath of Scar

Voidborn Overlord

Grim Reaper Shiki

Fallen Angel Lucifer

Darkflame Master

Eclipse Warrior

Spirited No-Face

Totoro’s Shadow

Mononoke Beast

Castle in the Sky

Your Name in Stars

Violet Everblade

Silent Arrietty

Jiji the Cat

Demon Train Tanjiro

Fullmetal Legend

Note that some of these usernames might be inaccessible by the time you use them. In such a case, you can add a personal touch to a moniker you like from the list by adding different symbols, numbers, and characters to it.

More articles related to Honor of Kings by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback