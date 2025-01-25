Best anime names for Honor of Kings players

Choosing an in-game name (IGN) in Honor of Kings can be a headache. This is because the developers don't allow a single moniker to be used by multiple players, making it difficult to acquire a desired alias. To counter this issue, you can add symbols, numbers, and different fonts to your name.
This article lists some cool names that you can use when you create a new profile in Honor of Kings. These monikers are inspired by different anime, such as Attack on Titan, Naruto, One Punch Man, and many more.
Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer
List of anime-inspired names for players in Honor of Kings
Here is a list of anime-inspired IGNs for Honor of Kings players:
- Shadow Uzumaki
- Crimson Zoro
- Titan Slayer
- Spirit Goku
- Blue Flames Todoroki
- Hollow Ichigo
- Curseborn Itadori
- Black Clover King
- Demon Kamado
- Phantom Alchemist
- Uchiha Wrath
- Lord Aizen
- Mad Titan
- Sinister Shigaraki
- Cursed Ryomen
- Blackbeard’s Shadow
- Envy’s Trick
- Orochi’s Fang
- Deadly Esdeath
- Berserk Griffith
- Demon Blade Rengoku
- Oden’s Will
- Scarlet Ronin
- Shadow Musashi
- Yato’s Blade
- Kenshin’s Oath
- Sword Saint Mihawk
- Phantom Edge
- Tengen’s Dance
- Gintama’s Trickster
- Nine-Tails Wrath
- Yokai Lord
- Oni Slayer
- Cursed Fox Spirit
- Celestial Beast Amaterasu
- Mystic Shikigami
- Demon Moon Douma
- Nura Clan Heir
- Kitsune Shadow
- Phantom Spirit Haku
- Gundam Reaper
- Cyber EVA-01
- Astro Blader
- Code Geass Zero
- Lancelot Knightmare
- Mecha Titan X
- Steel Alphonse
- Space Pirate Harlock
- Gurren Lancer
- Cyberpunk Akira
- Celestial Fairy Erza
- Dragon Slay Natsu
- Seven Deadly Sin King
- Fateborn Saber
- Mystic Rimuru
- Enchanted Magi
- Grand Wizard Asta
- Akashic Tome
- Caster’s Curse
- Summoner Emilia
- Death Note L
- Kira’s Justice
- Codebreaker Lelouch
- Mind Game Light
- Chrollo’s Trick
- Moriarty’s Gambit
- Phantom Thief Kid
- Genius Senku
- Psycho-Pass Dominator
- Gambling Queen Yumeko
- Saitama’s Punch
- Mob’s Limit
- No Game No Win
- Hungry Luffy
- Dandy Space Cowboy
- Baka Shinji
- Gintoki’s Prank
- Konosuba’s Luck
- Greedy Meliodas
- Ultra Instinct Meme
- Abyss King Kaneki
- Shadowed Homunculus
- Blood Reaper Akame
- Cursed Chains Kurapika
- Wrath of Scar
- Voidborn Overlord
- Grim Reaper Shiki
- Fallen Angel Lucifer
- Darkflame Master
- Eclipse Warrior
- Spirited No-Face
- Totoro’s Shadow
- Mononoke Beast
- Castle in the Sky
- Your Name in Stars
- Violet Everblade
- Silent Arrietty
- Jiji the Cat
- Demon Train Tanjiro
- Fullmetal Legend
Note that some of these usernames might be inaccessible by the time you use them. In such a case, you can add a personal touch to a moniker you like from the list by adding different symbols, numbers, and characters to it.
