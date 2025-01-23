The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 will start on February 21, 2025. Twelve teams worldwide will compete in the tournament for a massive $3,00,000 prize pool. Philippines will host the tournament for the first time at SM North Edsa, Metro Manila. Season 3 will introduce a new Global Ban and Pick system, spicing up the competition among the participants.

Below are the details of the HoK Invitational Season 3, including the names of the qualified teams, the tournament format, new systems, and the prize pool.

Qualified teams for the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

Qualified teams for the HoK Invitational Season 3 (Image via Level Infinite)

Twelve teams will compete in the Honor of Kings Invitational season 3 2025. Two teams from Malaysia, two teams from Indonesia, and three teams from the Philippines have qualified for the tournament. One team from Japan & South Korea region, one from the Middle East & North Africa region, and one from the Americas (including Brazil) have secured the spot. Lastly, one team will join as a Wild Card competitor in the tournament.

Trending

See the table below for the list of teams that have qualified from each region:

Region Qualified teams The Philippines Blacklist International Elevate Rough World Era Indonesia Bigetron Sigma Kagendra Malaysia Nova Esports All Games Global Japan & South America Nongshim Redforce Middle East & North America Nongshim Redforce Europe Team Vitality Americas Alpha 7 Esports Wild Card competitor Immunity Esports

Also read: HoK Equipment, Arcanas, and more

Format of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025

The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 tournament will commence on February 21 and conclude with the final match on March 21, 2025, at 14:00 GMT+8. Twelve teams will be divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. Fans can watch the group draw live on the title’s official Esports YouTube channel on February 13, 2025, at 19:00 GMT+8.

Four seeded teams, Blacklist International, Nova Esports, Bigetron Sigma, and Alpha 7 Esports, will be drawn into different groups. The group draw will distribute the remaining eight teams into random groups. Each group comprises three teams, and each team plays a best-of-five (Bo5) single round-robin within its group. The group stage will be held from February 21 to February 24, 2025.

Eight teams — the top two from each group — will advance to the knockout stage, which will be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025. The teams will compete against each other in a best-of-seven (Bo7) single-elimination format.

The tournament concludes on March 1, 2025, with the final match deciding the HoK Invitational Season 3 champion for 2025.

Also read: HoK tier list

New Systems in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025

1) Global Ban and Pick system

Global Ban and Pick system introduction (Image via Level Infinite)

TiMi Studios will implement a new Global Ban and Pick system in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025. The system was originally introduced in the KPL (King Premier League) in 2018, which limits a team to use a hero only once per match.

The table below shows the rules for the Global Ban and Pick system as announced on the HoK's official Esports website:

Rule 1 Heroes used in the previous Games cannot be used for the remaining Games. Each hero can only be used once per Team in a Match. Rule 2 The referee will automatically ban heroes used in the previous Games and these heroes cannot be banned or picked during draft. Rule 3 The usage limit of a hero applies to the Team as a whole, not individual players.

2) Ultimate Battle system

Expand Tweet

In addition to the Global Ban and Pick, TiMi Studios will implement the Ultimate Battle system. The system will take effect if the match is tied to three-three between two teams in a Bo7 series.

The table below shows the rules of the Ultimate Battle system as announced on the HoK’s official Esports website:

Rule 1 After the crystal is destroyed, the Game 6’s losing team coach will have 60s to choose a side. Rule 2 After the side selection, Coach and registered staff are allowed to come on stage for 3 minutes to complete the hero lineups and challenger spells sheet for Game 7. The time will start counting when the Coach comes to the stage, and the referee will give a signal for the countdown at 1 minute, 30 seconds, and 10 seconds. At the end of this period, the Coach must submit the sheets to the referees. Rule 3 After the lineups are confirmed with referees, Coaches from both sides need to shake hands at the center of stage. Then both teams may go back to the waiting room for game break. Rule 4 Game 7 will be played in Normal 5v5 mode with no Bans. Players must choose the same hero and use the challenger spells submitted. Rule 5 A sanction, amounting to 30% of the Team's final prize pool earnings, will be imposed if players do not adhere to the submitted hero lineups and challenger spells. The Game must restart until the final lineups match the submission. Rule 6 If a Team fails to submit the hero lineups and challenger spells within 3 minutes, the Team must use the lineup from Game 6 in Game 7.

Prize pool and venue of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025

Expand Tweet

The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025 features a total prize pool of $300,000. It will be divided between teams based on their position. Below are the details:

1st position: $100,000

$100,000 2nd position: $50,000

$50,000 3rd to 4th position: $25,000

$25,000 5th to 8th position: $15,000

$15,000 9th to 12th position: $10,000

Also read: HoK Loong build guide

All Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025 matches will happen in The Block Atrium at North Avenue, Corner Epifanio De Los Santos Ave, Quezon City, 1100 Metro Manila, the Philippines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback