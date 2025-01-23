The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 will start on February 21, 2025. Twelve teams worldwide will compete in the tournament for a massive $3,00,000 prize pool. Philippines will host the tournament for the first time at SM North Edsa, Metro Manila. Season 3 will introduce a new Global Ban and Pick system, spicing up the competition among the participants.
Below are the details of the HoK Invitational Season 3, including the names of the qualified teams, the tournament format, new systems, and the prize pool.
Qualified teams for the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3
Twelve teams will compete in the Honor of Kings Invitational season 3 2025. Two teams from Malaysia, two teams from Indonesia, and three teams from the Philippines have qualified for the tournament. One team from Japan & South Korea region, one from the Middle East & North Africa region, and one from the Americas (including Brazil) have secured the spot. Lastly, one team will join as a Wild Card competitor in the tournament.
See the table below for the list of teams that have qualified from each region:
Format of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025
The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 tournament will commence on February 21 and conclude with the final match on March 21, 2025, at 14:00 GMT+8. Twelve teams will be divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. Fans can watch the group draw live on the title’s official Esports YouTube channel on February 13, 2025, at 19:00 GMT+8.
Four seeded teams, Blacklist International, Nova Esports, Bigetron Sigma, and Alpha 7 Esports, will be drawn into different groups. The group draw will distribute the remaining eight teams into random groups. Each group comprises three teams, and each team plays a best-of-five (Bo5) single round-robin within its group. The group stage will be held from February 21 to February 24, 2025.
Eight teams — the top two from each group — will advance to the knockout stage, which will be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025. The teams will compete against each other in a best-of-seven (Bo7) single-elimination format.
The tournament concludes on March 1, 2025, with the final match deciding the HoK Invitational Season 3 champion for 2025.
New Systems in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025
1) Global Ban and Pick system
TiMi Studios will implement a new Global Ban and Pick system in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025. The system was originally introduced in the KPL (King Premier League) in 2018, which limits a team to use a hero only once per match.
The table below shows the rules for the Global Ban and Pick system as announced on the HoK's official Esports website:
2) Ultimate Battle system
In addition to the Global Ban and Pick, TiMi Studios will implement the Ultimate Battle system. The system will take effect if the match is tied to three-three between two teams in a Bo7 series.
The table below shows the rules of the Ultimate Battle system as announced on the HoK’s official Esports website:
Prize pool and venue of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025
The Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025 features a total prize pool of $300,000. It will be divided between teams based on their position. Below are the details:
- 1st position: $100,000
- 2nd position: $50,000
- 3rd to 4th position: $25,000
- 5th to 8th position: $15,000
- 9th to 12th position: $10,000
All Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 2025 matches will happen in The Block Atrium at North Avenue, Corner Epifanio De Los Santos Ave, Quezon City, 1100 Metro Manila, the Philippines.