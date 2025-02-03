Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui build guide: Best equipment, Arcanas, common skill, and skill combos

Fo the best Mai Shiranui build, we recommend using Honor of Kings items that buff damage and survivability. Mai is an Assassin/Mage hero who takes the mid-lane in Hero’s Gorge. She can quickly obliterate enemies with high burst damage and rotate faster between lanes with high mobility in her kit. However, her playing difficulty is high, so players must master her skills before using her in the Ranked mode.

Here’s the list of recommended equipment, Arcanas, common skills, skill combos, and skill details for the best Mai build in Honor of Kings.

Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui build guide: Best equipment

Best equipment for Mai (Image via Level Infinite)

Here is the list of best Honor of Kings equipment for the best Mai Shiranui build:

Boots of Resistance: This equipment buffs Mai’s magical defense, movement speed, and crowd-control resistance.

Savant's Wrath: It buffs her magical attack, increasing her damage.

Scepter of Reverberation: It boosts her magical attack and movement speed. The equipment's passive, Echo, triggers an explosion when she lands her skills on enemies, dealing magical damage.

Void Staff: This equipment buffs her magical attack, max health, and magical pierce.

Splendor: It boosts her magical attack and cooldown reduction. She also becomes immune to all effects but can't use her skills or move for 1.5 seconds.

Tome of Wisdom: It boosts her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and damage-dealing ability.

The above equipment boosts her damage, making her a killing machine while playing the Hero’s Gorge. Players can also use an Insatiable Tome instead of a Tome of Wisdom to boost Mai Shiranui's survivability during the battles. The Insatiable Tome buffs her magical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health, and grants her magical lifesteal.

Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui build guide: Best Arcanas

Best Arcanas for Mai (Image via Level Infinite)

Below are the recommended Arcanas for the best Mai Shiranui build in Honor of Kings:

Mind’s Eye ✕ 10: It boosts Mai’s magical pierce and attack speed.

Nightmare ✕ 10: This Arcana boosts Mai Shiranui's magical attack and magical pierce.

Reincarnation ✕ 10: It boosts Mai's damage by increasing magical attack and survivability by granting her magical lifesteal.

Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui build guide: Common skill

Flash is the best common skill for Mai (Image via Level Infinite)

Honor of Kings players can use the Flash common skill for the best Mai Shiranui build. This ability helps her escape while caught up in team fights or chasing enemies to secure kills.

One can also use the Heal common skill to restore health and buff the movement speed of herself and nearby teammates. It ensures her and the team’s survivability in-game.

Honor of Kings Mai Shiranui build guide: Skill combos

Mai's skill combo (Image via Level Infinite)

Given below are the best skill combos for Mai Shiranui build in Honor of Kings:

1) KACHOUSEN (Skill 2) > HISHOU RYUUENJIN (Skill 1) > Flash > Basic Attack > CHOU HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Ultimate skill) > KACHOUSEN (Skill 2): Use this combo to enter into enemy’s space, secure a kill, and get out.

2) KACHOUSEN (Skill 2) > HISHOU RYUUENJIN (Skill 1) > CHOU HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Ultimate skill): This is her common skill combo.

3) Basic Attack > KACHOUSEN (Skill 2) > HISHOU RYUUENJIN (Skill 1) > CHOU HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Ultimate skill) > KACHOUSEN (Skill 2): High burst damage combo

4) Basic Attack > HISHOU RYUUENJIN (Skill 1) KACHOUSEN (Skill 2) > CHOU HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Ultimate skill): This is her basic combo. Players are advised to master this and learn other combos.

Details of Mai Shiranui’s skills in Honor of Kings

Mai's Ultimate skill (Image via Level Infinite)

Here are the skills details of the mage hero Mai Shiranui in Honor of Kings:

HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Passive skill): Mai’s basic attack is enhanced every 5 seconds, which deals with 100 (100% magical attack) magical damage. She also knocks down enemies and recovers 10 Energy with her enhanced basic attack. While she is using her enhanced basic attack or skill, players can use the movement wheel to make her dash repeatedly and gain 50% movement speed (diminishes gradually over 0.5 seconds).

HISHOU RYUUENJIN (Skill 1): Mai dashes in the target direction and launches a flying kick at the dash's end, dealing 600 (+80% magical attack) magical damage to the enemies within range. She launches them for 0.75 seconds and recovers 25 Energy if it hits an enemy.

KACHOUSEN (Skill 2): Mai throws her fan in the target direction, dealing 450 (90% magical attack) magical damage to the enemy who gets hit first. She slows them by 90% for 0.5 seconds and reduces their magical defense by 50 for three seconds. She recovers 10 Energy if the skill hits an enemy and deals an equal amount of magical damage to the closest unit behind the first enemy hit (halved against heroes).

CHOU HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Ultimate skill): Mai dashes in the target direction, knocking down all enemies in her path and reducing their physical attack by 20% for 2.5 seconds. The enemies receive 800 (110% magical attack) magical damage. She recovers 25 Energy for every enemy hit.

For the best Mai Shiranui build, players can upgrade the skills in the order given below:

KACHOUSEN (Skill 2) > HISHOU RYUUENJIN (Skill 1) > KACHOUSEN (Skill 2) > CHOU HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI (Ultimate skill) > KACHOUSEN (Skill 2).

When leveling up her skills after level 5, prioritize upgrading her Ultimate skill before Skill 2.

