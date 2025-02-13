HandyGames announced the launch of the Way of the Hunter: Wild America Closed Beta Test for mobile devices via a post on the developer's official X page. Known for games like Wreckfest Mobile and Endling — Extinction is Forever, HandyGames is preparing to bring a mobile version of their most popular hunting simulation title.

Players looking for true challenges of ethical hunting and encountering animals in their natural habitat can apply for the Way of the Hunter: Wild America Closed Beta Test. This article will help you with all the details regarding how to apply for the test.

A complete guide on how to apply for the Way of the Hunter: Wild America Closed Beta Test

It first arrived for PC gamers back in 2022 and drew a lot of attention. Therefore, since the announcement of its beta test, the community wants to apply for the Way of the Hunter: Wild America Closed Beta test.

Here's the step-by-step guide below to apply for the title's CBT:

Step 1: Click on the link mentioned in the official X post.

Click on the link mentioned in the official X post. Step 2: Fill the form.

Fill the form. Step 3: Once you have filled out the form, scroll down and select Submit.

You can also get a copy of your responses via mail if you select that option.

You will need at least 6GB RAM and 7GB storage on iPhone 12/13, or Samsung Galaxy s21 or better to play the access the Closed Beta Test. Make sure you have enough storage space available to get first-hand experience of this real-life hunting simulation adventure title, ahead of its launch.

The Way of the Hunter: Wild America allows you to experience the challenges of ethical hunting

The developer has already released an over-the-shoulder sneak peek video of Way of the Hunter: Wild America to help interested players get an idea about the gameplay.

Players will play as the owners of a hunting lodge, hunting animals in their natural habitat using realistic weapons, in the open-world environments of the USA. The developer managed to replicate the real-life group behaviors of different animals to help you experience the complex ecosystem.

This title has effectively captured the essence of ethical hunting, helping players realize what it means to be a true hunter. While a release date has not been announced yet, Way of the Hunter: Wild America will arrive on both Android and iOS devices.

