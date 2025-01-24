  • home icon
How to collect Elemental Fragments in PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jan 24, 2025 07:35 IST
Collected Elemental Fragments (Image via Tencent Games)
Collected Elemental Fragments (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event went live on January 10, 2025, and will stay so until March 4, 2025. During its run, you must collect Elemental Fragments, alongside regular loot, that are scattered throughout maps. These items can be used to progress in the reward track, which offers common to exclusive items, including a Panda Warrior set and Elemental Clash Avatar Frame.

Read on to learn how to collect Elemental Fragments in the PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event: All rewards and how to collect Elemental Fragments

also-read-trending Trending

You will find Elemental Fragments on the Erangel, Livik, Sanhok, Miramar, Nusa, Vikendi, and Karakin maps of PUBG Mobile. These items can also be picked from resource points on any Sacred Quartet mode map.

Chests in the Four Guardians Sect, Mystic Enclave, and Refined crates usually contain these fragments. Eliminating an enemy and looting Elemental Fragments from them is an excellent way to grab a large amount of these items.

Note that you can save the collected Elemental Fragments from being stolen by visiting the nearest supply shop and uploading them to the Vending Machine. This, in turn, will credit these fragments to your possession even if you get killed in the match. However, you can only upload 40 fragments in a day.

Rewards

Even after synthesizing these Elemental Fragments, you can keep spending them to receive random rewards. Below are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event's reward track:

  • BP
  • Silver Coins
  • Coupons
  • Event-themed Frame
  • Event-themed Lobby Background
  • Panda Warrior set
  • Panda Warrior headgear

How to spend Elemental Fragments in the PUBG Mobile Elemental Clash event

youtube-cover

Once you collect Elemental Fragments, head to the event page and choose among the four Elements. Deposit your collected fragments into one of these Elements, which yields rewards.

After you deposit 100 Elemental Fragments into an Element, it will yield a special skill, which can be used in the Sacred Quartet mode.

Likewise, you can deposit your collection into all four Elements to receive four different skills and all the rewards offered in the event.

