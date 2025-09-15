  • home icon
  How to get Khufra "Cursed Scroll" skin in MLBB for free

How to get Khufra "Cursed Scroll" skin in MLBB for free

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 15, 2025 09:10 GMT
Khufra &quot;Cursed Scroll&quot; skin in MLBB for free
You can get the Khufra "Cursed Scroll" skin in MLBB for free (Image via Moonton Games)

The Khufra "Cursed Scroll" skin in MLBB will soon be available for free. According to a recent X post on the title's X page, the MLBB Project NEXT update will arrive on September 17, 2025, with four new maps in the Land of Dawn. You will have to complete certain in-game objectives in these maps to collect tokens to get the new Khufra skin for free.

While the official X post did not reveal the details about the maps or the objectives you need to complete, this article has you covered. Here are all the details from the title's Advanced Server to help grab the Khufra "Cursed Scroll" skin in MLBB. Read on to learn more.

Guide to get Khufra "Cursed Scroll" skin in MLBB for free

The MLBB Project NEXT update will be released on September 17, 2025, and it will launch a new Project NEXT gameplay event. The gameplay event will begin on September 17, 2025, and will run until October 19, 2025.

The MLBB Project NEXT update is bringing four new maps, i.e., the Broken Walls, Dangerous Grass, Flying Clouds, and Expanding River. Each of these has certain specifications and will require map-specific strategies to win.

During the event, you have to complete simple tasks to earn the event-exclusive tokens. You must view the map guides once and complete a total of three matches in each map to earn the tokens. Check out the tasks below:

  • View the map-specific gameplay guide once
  • Complete one match in the said map
  • Complete three matches in the said map

You can also earn some extra tokens by completing general in-game tasks like logging in to the game, completing one match in Classic, Ranked, Brawl, or MLBB Rising Open, and completing two matches in the said game modes.

The Khufra "Cursed Scroll" skin in MLBB is worth 400 Collection Points. You can get the skin for free by collecting the event-exclusive tokens during the MLBB Project NEXT update's special event.

You can also get plenty of other skins from the event by opening the Random Common Skin Chest.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
bell-icon Manage notifications