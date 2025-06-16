How to get Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars for free

You can get a Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars for free. Ever since the Brawl Stars #1000Masteries Community Event went live in the game, the community has been receiving exciting rewards almost every day. The whole community is working together towards the goal of reaching one trillion Mastery Points to unlock the 2000% Mastery Bonus for everyone.

The community can earn plenty of rewards in this process. For example, 10 billion Mastery Points will unlock a 100% Mastery Bonus, while 20 billion Mastery Points will unlock 10 random Starr Drops for the community.

The Legendary Starr Drop was unlocked recently after the community earned 350 billion Mastery Points collectively. This article will explore how to collect the Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars for free. We will also discuss the other rewards you can get from this event.

A guide to help you grab the Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars for free

Brawl Stars announced the arrival of the Starr Drop in the game via an official X post. You can easily grab the Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars for free from the in-game shop.

Check out the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Open the in-game shop.

Open the in-game shop. Step 3: Toggle through the "Offers" section until you find the Starr Drop.

Toggle through the "Offers" section until you find the Starr Drop. Step 4: Click on the Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars to claim it for free.

The reward of the Starr Drop can vary from player to player. You will get Credits, random Hypercharge, Brawler Skins, Coins, or some other crucial in-game asset from this Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars.

Other rewards available in the Brawl Stars #1000Masteries Community Event

The community has already unlocked a 500% Mastery Bonus, 10 random Starr Drops, one Mega Trophy Box, and one Legendary Starr in Brawl Stars from the #1000Masteries Community Event. However, you can earn a lot of other crucial in-game assets en route to unlock a 2000% Mastery Bonus from this event.

Participate in the community event to earn more (Image via Supercell)

Players can get the Dead Rose Spray by completing 450 billion Mastery Points, and it will be delivered after the next game update. The 1000% Mastery Bonus will be unlocked once the community has collected 500 billion Mastery Points. Players can also get a new Player Title (that will also be delivered after the next game update) once the community achieves 600 billion Mastery Points.

The community can get a Hypercharge Starr Drop by reaching 700 billion Mastery Points and will finally unlock the 2000% Mastery Bonus (secret milestone) for earning one trillion Mastery Points.

You can track the progress of this community event from the in-game News tab.

The developers launched the Masteries back in February 2023, intending to give players more reasons to play their favorite Brawler, which can improve the game's retention rate. However, the feature has not been performing well (only 11.8% have a Brawler Title since the launch of Masteries). Thus, the developer is planning to remove them from the game.

Thus, this community event is probably the final chance for players to grab the Brawler Title for their favorite Brawlers before it vanishes from the game. You can earn plenty of other rewards like the Legendary Starr Drop in Brawl Stars from this event in the process.

