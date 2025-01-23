How to get Mighty Morsel in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event for free

Supercell is giving away a free Mighty Morsel in Clash of Clans for the fourth day of the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event. This event allows the players to use the newly introduced Magic Snacks over six days, where a new snack is available for use every day. However, the catch is that the freebie must be used within 24 hours of being claimed.

The Magic Morsel was introduced in the title's September 2024 update. It boosts the levels of all Heroes, pets, and Hero Equipment to the maximum available level for the player's town hall level. The boost lasts for three battles.

This article explains how players can acquire and use the free Mighty Morsel in Clash of Clans from the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event for free.

A complete guide on how to get Mighty Morsel in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event

The free Mighty Morsel in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event can be claimed by clicking on the voucher link. The exact steps are mentioned below:

Step 1: Click the voucher link on a device with the game installed.

Click the voucher link on a device with the game installed. Step 2: The game will launch, and you have to click 'Claim' on the Claim Reward notification,

The game will launch, and you have to click 'Claim' on the Claim Reward notification, Step 3: Select 'Ok' on the voucher successfully redeemed button.

Note that the freebie has to be used within 24 hours of being unlocked. Here is how to use the Mighty Morsel in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event:

Step 1: Click on the box icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Click on the box icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Step 2: Select the 'Use Now' button.

Afterward, a popup will appear that will show the number of remaining boosted battles.

Upcoming Magic Snacks in the Magic Snack Freebie event

The Magic Snack Freebie event started on January 20 and will run till January 26, 2025. Till now, players have received Builder Bite, Study Soup, Castle Cake, and Mighty Morsel as freebies.

Therefore, players can expect Power Pancake and Training Treat to be the upcoming freebies for the Magic Snack Freebie event.

