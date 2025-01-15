Clash of Clans Fire Queen skin: Cost, design, and more

Supercell has just released the Clash of Clans Fire Queen skin — a Legendary item that can be purchased from the in-game shop till February 2, 2025. The Fire Queen skin is the latest addition to the Fire and Ice set that previously contained Fire King, and the Fire and Ice Scenery. In Clash of Clans, skins and sceneries are cosmetic items and do not affect the gameplay.

This article highlights the cost, design, and other details of the Clash of Clans Fire Queen skin.

Clash of Clans Fire Queen skin: Everything you need to know

Design

Visual demo of the Fire Queen skin (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Fire Queen has blue skin and fiery red eyes. She wears black armor with a spikey crown of the same color. Underneath the armor is a brown dress, which almost reaches her feet.

Trending

The Fire Queen has golden hair with a lava-like texture, similar to the Firey Barbarian skin. Occasionally, a lava orb forms above her hand when she is idle.

Instead of a regular crossbow, the Fire Queen carries an oversized metal bow with a dragon's face in the middle. Her arrows are also quite large and she needs to support the bow on the ground to use it.

Cost

Fire Queen skin in Clash of Clans costs $9.99 for players in the USA. Since the price for the skin is charged in local currency, it varies with the geographical location of players.

Animations

While walking around the home village, she drags her bow behind. Upon tapping, she angrily screams and sparks fall from her hair. The Fire Queen attacks by firing large flaming arrows at her target.

When defeated in battle, the bow falls atop Fire Queen and she attempts to lift it off. While recovering she sleeps on the string of her bow. The skin also comes with various sound effects.

How to apply the Clash of Clans Fire Queen skin

Archer Queen in the Hero Hall (Image via Supercell)

After purchase, players can apply the skin from the Hero Hall. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Tap on the Hero Hall at the home village.

Tap on the Hero Hall at the home village. Step 2: Select the hanger icon on the Archer Queen section.

Select the hanger icon on the Archer Queen section. Step 3: Find and apply the Fire Queen skin.

Check out our other articles on Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback