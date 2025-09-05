How to get Rails in Brawl Stars Subway Surfers event

You must earn Rails in Brawl Stars to get the most out of the Supercell title's recent collaboration with Subway Surfers. Collecting Rails will help you progress through the event-exclusive reward track and earn plenty of in-game bonuses, cosmetics, and more. However, since the event will conclude by September 30, 2025, you must collect Rails faster to secure all the rewards.

Ad

This article will discuss how to earn more Rails in the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers event to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.

Different ways to collect Rails in Brawl Stars

There are five ways to earn more Rails in Brawl Stars during the collaboration event. Read on to learn more:

Contests

Daily contest in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

You can earn Rail tokens by participating in the contests arriving in the game during the collaboration. Enter the game and click on the button beside "Play." There, you will see a new contest daily in the "Subway Surfers" section. Select the contest for the day and participate in it to earn Rails in Brawl Stars. As per the in-game information, you can get up to 100 Rails from the Contests.

Ad

Trending

Daily Wins

Daily Win Starr Drops are replaced with the Rails, and during the collab, you can earn Rails in Brawl Stars for the first three wins of the day. The first win of the day grants three Rails, and the next two victories grant you two Rails each. You can get up to seven Rails from daily wins and up to 189 Rails from the Daily Wins during the collaboration.

Also read: New Brawler Mina in Brawl Stars

Ad

Special Quest

Developer brings new Special Quests (Image via Supercell)

The developer is also rolling out certain Special Quests during the collab. There will be 30 Special Quests during the event, and each of them will grant you up to five Rails. So you can earn up to 150 Rails by completing the Special Quests.

Ad

Mega Train Club Event

The Subway Surfers collaboration event will be divided into four weeks. The Mega Train Club Event will arrive in the second week of the event. During this event, you can join a club and participate in the Club Event to earn more Rails. This Club Event can grant you up to 160 Rails.

Supercell Store and Freebies

You can get up to five Rails in Brawl Stars from the Supercell Store. Furthermore, the game's Supercell-approved content creators often post QR Codes or links you can use to get free Rails in the game. Look out for these posts from your favorite content creators, as you can earn up to 20 free Rails from these links and codes.

Ad

The developer also makes certain event-exclusive tokens available in the in-game shop during such collaboration events. Watch out for the offers in the in-game shop to earn more Rails in Brawl Stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More