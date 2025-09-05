How to get Rails in Brawl Stars Subway Surfers event

You must earn Rails in Brawl Stars to get the most out of the Supercell title's recent collaboration with Subway Surfers. Collecting Rails will help you progress through the event-exclusive reward track and earn plenty of in-game bonuses, cosmetics, and more. However, since the event will conclude by September 30, 2025, you must collect Rails faster to secure all the rewards.
This article will discuss how to earn more Rails in the Brawl Stars Subway Surfers event to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.
Different ways to collect Rails in Brawl Stars
There are five ways to earn more Rails in Brawl Stars during the collaboration event. Read on to learn more:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Contests
You can earn Rail tokens by participating in the contests arriving in the game during the collaboration. Enter the game and click on the button beside "Play." There, you will see a new contest daily in the "Subway Surfers" section. Select the contest for the day and participate in it to earn Rails in Brawl Stars. As per the in-game information, you can get up to 100 Rails from the Contests.
Daily Wins
Daily Win Starr Drops are replaced with the Rails, and during the collab, you can earn Rails in Brawl Stars for the first three wins of the day. The first win of the day grants three Rails, and the next two victories grant you two Rails each. You can get up to seven Rails from daily wins and up to 189 Rails from the Daily Wins during the collaboration.
Also read: New Brawler Mina in Brawl Stars
Special Quest
The developer is also rolling out certain Special Quests during the collab. There will be 30 Special Quests during the event, and each of them will grant you up to five Rails. So you can earn up to 150 Rails by completing the Special Quests.
Mega Train Club Event
The Subway Surfers collaboration event will be divided into four weeks. The Mega Train Club Event will arrive in the second week of the event. During this event, you can join a club and participate in the Club Event to earn more Rails. This Club Event can grant you up to 160 Rails.
Supercell Store and Freebies
You can get up to five Rails in Brawl Stars from the Supercell Store. Furthermore, the game's Supercell-approved content creators often post QR Codes or links you can use to get free Rails in the game. Look out for these posts from your favorite content creators, as you can earn up to 20 free Rails from these links and codes.
The developer also makes certain event-exclusive tokens available in the in-game shop during such collaboration events. Watch out for the offers in the in-game shop to earn more Rails in Brawl Stars.