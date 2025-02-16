How to get Sam Wilson Captain America and Red Hulk in Marvel Contest of Champions for free

The Brave New World login event has arrived, granting players free copies of Sam Wilson Captain America and Red Hulk in Marvel Contest of Champions. To acquire them both, you must log in daily to MCoC and claim freebies to advance in a progression-based reward track. This login event started on February 14, 2025, and will be active till March 31, 2025.

This guide explains how to unlock Sam Wilson Captain America and Red Hulk in Marvel Contest of Champions for free.

Steps to get Brave New World Sam Wilson Captain America and Red Hulk in Marvel Contest of Champions

Daily Rewards in Brave New World (Image via Kabam)

Since Sam Wilson Captain America and Red Hulk in Marvel Contest of Champions are tied to the Brave New World event, you must claim these characters before the event expires on March 31, 2025.

Here is how to unlock Sam Wilson Captain America in Marvel Contest of Champions:

Step 1: Open the Daily Login tab

Open the Daily Login tab Step 2: Select the Brave New World button.

Select the Brave New World button. Step 3: Claim the daily reward available for the day.

Repeat this process for seven days to claim the free Captain America Selector. Here are all the login rewards for the Brave New World event:

Day 1: 1x Energy Refill

1x Energy Refill Day 2: 3x Level 5 Health Potions

3x Level 5 Health Potions Day 3: Profile Pic

Profile Pic Day 4: No Fan of Heroes (Uncommon Title)

No Fan of Heroes (Uncommon Title) Day 5: Sam Smith Profile Pic

Sam Smith Profile Pic Day 6: Work With Me (Uncommon Title)

Work With Me (Uncommon Title) Day 7: Captain America (Sam Wilson) Selector

While you must log in every day to unlock Sam Wilson Captain America, the free Red Hulk is already available and can be unlocked right away.

To claim the Red Hulk, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Tap the crate icon next to the Daily Login tab.

Tap the crate icon next to the Daily Login tab. Step 2: Open the rewards section.

Open the rewards section. Step 3: Claim the Brave New World Calender: Red Hulk Selector.

Note that the Selectors offer 6-star and 3-star variants of Sam Wilson Captain America and Red Hulk in Marvel Contest of Champions. If you haven't completed Story Milestone: Proved (by completing Act 3) before opening a selector, only the 3-star units will be available.

