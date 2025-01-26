How to get Training Treat in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event for free

The Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event features a free Training Treat as the reward for the sixth day in the current event calendar. This item can be claimed via the voucher link provided by Supercell. The Training Treat allows players to train all troops, spells, and siege machines instantly. It serves as an enhanced version of the Training Potion, with its effect lasting for either 20 minutes or 10 consecutive home village raids.

This article provides the steps to claim this free in-game resource in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event.

Method to get a free Training Treat in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event

Here are the steps to get a free Training Treat:

Launch the Clash of Clans app on your mobile phone and minimize it. Do not quit the game. Head to the official voucher redemption webpage by clicking this link. Select the Claim Reward button to redirect to the game. Choose the Claim button in the pop-up window that appears.

The daily free reward in the ongoing Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event expires within a few hours. Thus, claiming the free Training Treat before the deadline is essential.

Troubleshooting tips

Voucher redemption webpage (Image via Supercell)

Despite following the above steps, a few players might face technical issues that prevent them from redeeming the free Training Treat in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event. In such circumstances, they can try these troubleshooting tips:

Use an updated version of a popular browser: Utilizing one of the famous browsers is essential to mitigate webpage-related issues that might erupt due to technological insufficiency. You must use the updated versions of browsers like Chrome or Mozilla to redeem the free Training Treat in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event.

A stable and fast internet connection is vital for online games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Slow internet can disrupt processes like reward redemption while high-speed internet can ensure you claim the free in-game item.

Use a different device: If the problem persists, consider switching to another device. This can help overcome device-specific issues. Don't forget to log out of your Clash of Clans account after completing the process to safeguard your account's security.

