How to pre-register for Crossfire Legends mobile

You can now pre-register for Crossfire Legends mobile from the title's official website. According to a recent news article posted on the website, the pre-registration process for Crossfire Legends is now live, and those who pre-register will be eligible for certain rewards, like in-game currency, weapons, and more.

In this article, we will discuss how to pre-register and the rewards you can get by completing the process. Read on to learn more.

A guide to pre-register for Crossfire Legends

You can pre-register for Crossfire Legends by visiting its official website. Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn more:

Step 1: Arrive at the official website.

Arrive at the official website. Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Step 3: Click on Pre-register.

Click on Pre-register. Step 4: Enter your email address and click on 'Get Code.'

Enter your email address and click on 'Get Code.' Step 5: Check your mail for the code and enter it into the box beside 'Get Code.'

Check your mail for the code and enter it into the box beside 'Get Code.' Step 6: Click on 'Register/Login' to log in.

Click on 'Register/Login' to log in. Step 7: Now, click on 'Pre-Register' again.

Now, click on 'Pre-Register' again. Step 8: Select your region and age.

Select your region and age. Step 9: Select the checkboxes in the next section and click 'Submit' to complete the pre-registration process successfully.

Crossfire Legends arrives with some breathtaking game modes (Image via Level Infinite)

Note that this is the second phase of pre-registration. It began on October 13, 2025, and will run until December 15, 2025. The developer has announced certain rewards for players who pre-register for the game. Check out the pre-registration rewards below:

100 Diamonds after 500K pre-registrations completed.

after completed. 200 Diamonds after 1000K pre-registrations completed.

after completed. MA4-1-Ultimate Silver and 300 Diamonds after 1500K pre-registrations completed.

and after completed. Desert Eagle Fire Dragon and 500 Diamonds after 2000K pre-registrations completed.

and after completed. AK47-Gold Black Dragon and 1K Diamonds after 3000K pre-registrations completed.

The game arrives with a 5v5 Search and Destroy mode, a Team Deathmatch mode, the classic Crossfire gameplay, and more. Completing the pre-registration will also help you gain early access.

While there are no concrete answers to when Crossfire Legends mobile will go live, such titles usually arrive within days after the second phase of pre-registration. So the game might hit mobile platforms during mid-to-late December 2025.

