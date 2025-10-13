How to pre-register for Crossfire Legends mobile

You can now pre-register for Crossfire Legends mobile from the title's official website. According to a recent news article posted on the website, the pre-registration process for Crossfire Legends is now live, and those who pre-register will be eligible for certain rewards, like in-game currency, weapons, and more.
In this article, we will discuss how to pre-register and the rewards you can get by completing the process. Read on to learn more.
A guide to pre-register for Crossfire Legends
You can pre-register for Crossfire Legends by visiting its official website. Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn more:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Step 1: Arrive at the official website.
- Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the page.
- Step 3: Click on Pre-register.
- Step 4: Enter your email address and click on 'Get Code.'
- Step 5: Check your mail for the code and enter it into the box beside 'Get Code.'
- Step 6: Click on 'Register/Login' to log in.
- Step 7: Now, click on 'Pre-Register' again.
- Step 8: Select your region and age.
- Step 9: Select the checkboxes in the next section and click 'Submit' to complete the pre-registration process successfully.
Note that this is the second phase of pre-registration. It began on October 13, 2025, and will run until December 15, 2025. The developer has announced certain rewards for players who pre-register for the game. Check out the pre-registration rewards below:
- 100 Diamonds after 500K pre-registrations completed.
- 200 Diamonds after 1000K pre-registrations completed.
- MA4-1-Ultimate Silver and 300 Diamonds after 1500K pre-registrations completed.
- Desert Eagle Fire Dragon and 500 Diamonds after 2000K pre-registrations completed.
- AK47-Gold Black Dragon and 1K Diamonds after 3000K pre-registrations completed.
The game arrives with a 5v5 Search and Destroy mode, a Team Deathmatch mode, the classic Crossfire gameplay, and more. Completing the pre-registration will also help you gain early access.
Also read: Five games like Crossfire
While there are no concrete answers to when Crossfire Legends mobile will go live, such titles usually arrive within days after the second phase of pre-registration. So the game might hit mobile platforms during mid-to-late December 2025.