How to vote for February Ranked Season modifiers in Brawl Stars

Supercell is offering an opportunity for players to choose the February Ranked Season Modifiers in Brawl Stars. A recent official X thread that went live on February 4, 2025, brought three polls to the players. You can vote in these polls to ensure that your favorite modifiers are available in the February Ranked Season of the title.

After Buzz Lightyear, the temporary Brawler from the Brawl Stars Toy Story collaboration, left the game, the community has been waiting for the developers to announce the arrival of the next big thing. The polls going live made it seem like the next big announcement in Brawl Stars up to players.

This article will provide a complete guide on how to vote for the February Ranked Season Modifiers in Brawl Stars and additional details about the title.

A guide on how to vote for the February Ranked Season Modifiers in Brawl Stars

Three polls follow the post on the title's official X page. Each of these polls includes four modifiers. Each player can vote for one modifier in each pole to select their favorite February Ranked Season Modifiers in Brawl Stars.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to vote for the February Ranked Season Modifiers in Brawl Stars:

Step 1: Click on the X post.

Scroll down to find the options.

Click on your favorite Modifiers to vote for them.

The first poll includes Timed Destruction, Unlimited Power, Super Bushy, and Classic (No Modifier). In the second poll you can vote for Ice Age, Barbed Ammo, Sick Beats, and Classic (No Modifier). The final poll includes Quickfire, Big Friend, Gotta Go Fast, and Classic (No Modifier).

The Classic (No Modifier) option is winning in all three of these polls at the time of writing. Vote for your favorite February Ranked Season Modifiers in Brawl Stars to make your favorite Modifier win the contest.

Supercell announced the upcoming Brawl Stars collaboration?

Brawl Stars recently reposted an X post from X/@youtooz, which made many in the community think that Supercell is announcing the next Brawl Stars collaboration. However, as mentioned in their profile bio, @youtooz is a company that focuses on turning the joys of internet into collectible items (probably mostly plushies).

It looks like they are collaborating with Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale, three of Supercell's most popular titles to make plushies based on the different Brawlers, heroes, and other units in these games.

