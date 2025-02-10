Magic Chess: Go Go release date, how to pre-register, reward, and more

Publisher Vizta Games has finally announced the Magic Chess: Go Go release date via an official X post, leaving the community excited to learn about how to pre-register for the game. Rumors about the new MLBB multiplayer strategy title's release have been circulating since the second half of 2024. The fact that this new title shares certain similarities with MLBB has created more buzz within the community.

This article provides the Magic Chess: Go Go release date and shares certain details about the game.

Magic Chess: Go Go release date confirmed

According to an official Mobile Legends Bang Bang X post, February 21, 2025, will mark the release of Magic Chess: Go Go, the highly-anticipated MLBB multiplayer strategy title.

Per the X post, you can pre-register for the game on digital storefronts. Check out the pre-registration process below:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Step 2: Type the game's name on the Search Bar and click Search (or you can click on the links mentioned in "Step 1" to arrive directly on the game's official page).

Type the game's name on the Search Bar and click Search (or you can click on the links mentioned in "Step 1" to arrive directly on the game's official page). Step 3: Click the 'Pre-register' button to pre-register.

In the post, the developer has also announced that the release time is based on MCGG Server Time, i.e., on February 21, 2025, at 10 am (UTC -8hrs).

You can get a free X.Borg "Corrosion Rider" skin from Magic Chess: Go Go by downloading the game and completing different collab event tasks.

Gameplay aspects of Magic Chess: Go Go

The overall gameplay of the title is similar to Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The top-right corner has icons to show you the number of resources (i.e., number of coins and diamonds).

The in-game mailbox icon is beside the icons of the resources. On the upper-left corner is your Avatar icon. Clicking it will help you access your account information.

Click the big golden button at the bottom-right corner to toggle between modes, enter a lobby, and play the game. You will team up with three randoms or friends to participate in a 4v4 battle. The eight players in a game will compete against each other until one team wins. Purchase your favorite heroes and Battle Spells to increase your chances of winning.

Feel free to check out our previous article for more details regarding the title's gameplay mechanics.

