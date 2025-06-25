Marvel Mystic Mayhem release date, how to pre-download, and more

The Marvel Mystic Mayhem release is approaching, and players are growing excited to try their hands at the superhero team-based mobile game. Via a recent X post, the developers have started the pre-download for the global audience, and the servers will also go live very soon. Players can get tons of in-game assets as pre-registration rewards.
Therefore, this article brings everything you need to know about the launch of Marvel Mystic Mayhem, the new Marvel superhero team-based title. Read on to explore more.
Marvel Mystic Mayhem release date in different time zones
The Marvel Mystic Mayhem is scheduled to launch on June 25, 2025, at:
- 4:00 pm UTC
- 9:00 am PDT (LATAM and NA regions)
- 12:00 pm EDT (NA and Canada)
- 11:00 pm in ICT (Southeast Asia).
The pre-download will begin on June 25, 2025, in these regions at:
- 12:00 am PDT (LATAM and NA region)
- 3:00 am EDT (NA and Canada)
- 7:00 am UTC
- 10:00 am in the SEA region.
How to pre-download Marvel Mystic Mayhem
Pre-downloading is a quite straightforward process that you can complete by visiting your device's preferred digital storefront.
It is currently open on both Android and iOS devices. Follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Visit the Play Store/App Store, depending on your mobile device.
- Step 2: Search for Marvel Mystic Mayhem in the search bar. You can also click on the links mentioned above to directly arrive at the designated game page of these stores.
- Step 3: Now, click on pre-order (iOS)/pre-register (Android) to pre-download the game.
Once you have completed this process, the game will automatically be installed on your device after its launch. However, if you find the Install (Android) or Download (iOS) buttons instead of pre-order/pre-register, the game has probably already gone live on your server.
All the rewards that pre-registered players can get by downloading Marvel Mystic Mayhem
According to the official website, the players who pre-registered for the title before the release can get certain in-game assets as rewards as the developer reaches their pre-registration milestones.
Check out the list below for the rewards.
- 100K pre-registrations completed: 50K Mysterium Coins.
- 500K pre-registrations completed: 20 Wondrous Norn Stones.
- 1 million pre-registrations completed: Free hero Psylocke.
- 2 million pre-registrations completed: One free Avatar.
- 5 million pre-registrations completed: 10 Shadow Keys.
As of this writing, the game has already completed 5 million pre-registrations, so players who pre-registered can get all the corresponding rewards after logging into the game.