Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron Card: Synergies, counters, and more

Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron is set to arrive soon as a Series 5 Card. It will cost 5 Energy to deploy and have 6 Power. The card also comes equipped with an On Reveal ability that adds two Stones of Ultron to the player's hand. That said, its power is quite low when compared to its cost, and players have to utilize the Infinity Stones to get more value out of this card.

This article highlights the synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron Card.

Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron card: Everything you need to know

Stats

The stats of the Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron Card are as follows:

Cost : 5

: 5 Energy : 6

: 6 Rarity : Series 5

: Series 5 On Reveal Ability: Add 2 of Ultron’s Stones to your hand.

Infinity Ultron: Ability explained

When the Infinity Ultron Card is played, two of these cards are added to the player's hand.

Infinity Space Stone On Reveal (Cost: 3, Power: 4): Move the lowest-power enemy card here to the location of Infinity Ultron.

Move the lowest-power enemy card here to the location of Infinity Ultron. Infinity Power Stone On Reveal (Cost: 3, Power: 2): Double Infinity Ultron's Power.

Double Infinity Ultron's Power. Infinity Reality Stone On Reveal (Cost: 3, Power: 1): Add a Drone here. Set its Power to Infinity Ultron's.

Add a Drone here. Set its Power to Infinity Ultron's. Infinity Time Stone On Reveal (Cost: 3, Power: 1): Put a card from your hand here.

Put a card from your hand here. Infinity Soul Stone On Reveal (Cost: 3, Power: 4): Give one of your cards here +2 Power for each of your full locations.

Give one of your cards here +2 Power for each of your full locations. Infinity Mind Stone Ongoing (Cost: 3, Power: 2): The player's On Reveal abilities here happen twice.

Synergies

Cards that can buff the Stones or help deploy the Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron Card are good synergies:

Silver Surfer: Silver Surfer gives +2 Power to other 3-Cost cards, including all of Infinity Ultron's Stones.

Silver Surfer gives +2 Power to other 3-Cost cards, including all of Infinity Ultron's Stones. Quinjet: Quinjet reduces the cost of cards that didn't start in the player's deck, like Infinity Ultron Stones.

Quinjet reduces the cost of cards that didn't start in the player's deck, like Infinity Ultron Stones. Phastos: Gives each card in the player's hand -1 Cost or +2 Power.

Gives each card in the player's hand -1 Cost or +2 Power. Victoria Hand: Gives +2 Power to cards that were created in the player's hand. This ability can boost low-energy Infinity Stones.

Gives +2 Power to cards that were created in the player's hand. This ability can boost low-energy Infinity Stones. Magik: This card increases the number of turns in the match to seven. This ability can help execute long-term strategies.

This card increases the number of turns in the match to seven. This ability can help execute long-term strategies. Eson: At the end of the turn, puts a created card from the player's deck here (to its location).

Counters

Any cards that can disrupt the ability of the Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron Card or its Stones can be considered counters:

Cosmo: Cosmo cancels all On Reveal abilities in its location, and can be used to shut down Infinity Ultron as well as its Stones.

Cosmo cancels all On Reveal abilities in its location, and can be used to shut down Infinity Ultron as well as its Stones. Aero: Aero moves the last enemy card played anywhere to its location. This ability can disrupt strategies for Infinity Ultron.

Aero moves the last enemy card played anywhere to its location. This ability can disrupt strategies for Infinity Ultron. Alioth: Alioth removes text from all unrevealed enemy cards in its location. Therefore, it can counter Infinity Ultron and its stones.

