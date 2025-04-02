Marvel Snap Captain Carter: Synergies, counters, and more

Nuverse has recently released the Marvel Snap Captain Carter card, featuring it in the April 2025 Season Pass. This card costs 4 Energy to use and can be paired with various Ongoing cards. Additionally, it can be used with cards that fill up lanes. Since it only has 3 Power, players must rely on Captain Carter's ability to gain a strategic advantage in battle.

Ad

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Captain Carter card.

Marvel Snap Captain Carter: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stats

Cost: 4

4 Power: 3

3 Rarity: Series 5 (Season Pass)

Series 5 (Season Pass) Ongoing ability: Add this card's Power to your back-row cards here. (can't add to itself)

Marvel Snap Captain Carter: Ability explained

The Captain Carter grants its Power to the cards that are behind it. Hence, this ability can be used with at most two cards. Additionally, if Carter's Power is altered, the new Power will apply.

Since this card has an Ongoing ability, any changes in its Power will be reflected on the cards behind it for the duration of the game.

Ad

Also read: Khonshu in Marvel Snap

Synergies

Since this card's ability scales off of its base power, any cards that can increase its power are good allies. Also, any cards that can improve the ability can also be utilized:

Hulk Buster: When revealed, it merges with one of your cards here.

When revealed, it merges with one of your cards here. Agony: After you play a card here, merge this with it.

After you play a card here, merge this with it. Blue Marvel: Player's other cards have +1 Power.

Player's other cards have +1 Power. Spectrum: When revealed, gives the player's Ongoing cards +2 Power.

Ad

Additionally, cards that help fill up lanes are good matches. Some examples are:

Squirrel Girl: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.

Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location. Debri: Add a Rock to both other locations, for each player.

Add a Rock to both other locations, for each player. Shanna: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location.

Furthermore, Ant-Man and Hawkeye are good pairs for this card as they reward players for filling up locations.

Also read: 5 Best Marvel Snap Firehair decks

Counters

Any cards that can take advantage of full lanes or disrupt Ongoing abilities are good counters for the Marvel Snap Captain Carter card:

Ad

Enchantress: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards here.

Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards here. Rogue: This card steals the text from an enemy Ongoing card here.

This card steals the text from an enemy Ongoing card here. Super Skrull: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.

Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards. Echo: After the opponent plays an Ongoing card here, erase its abilities.

After the opponent plays an Ongoing card here, erase its abilities. Mojo: If both sides here are full, +6 Power.

If both sides here are full, +6 Power. Punisher: +1 Power for each enemy card here.

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback