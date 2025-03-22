Khonshu in Marvel Snap: Synergies, counters, and more

Khonshu in Marvel Snap is a Series 5 card, designed to act as a centerpiece in discard decks. When this card is discarded, it returns in its next phase and gains significant buffs, making it more valuable to deploy. As a result, it works well with cards like Blade and Moon Knight. That said, the final form of Khoshu should not be discarded as it will not reappear.

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Khonshu card.

Khonshu in Marvel Snap: All you need to know

Base variant of Khonshu in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The details of Khonshu in Marvel Snap are as follows:

Stats

Cost: 6

Power: 5

Series: 5

Ability: This card returns in its next to hand when discarded. On Reveal: Resurrect one of the player's discarded cards to another location, with its power set to 5.

Khonshu's ability explained

When Khonshu is discarded for the first time, it returns to the hand in its Khonshu Waxing form with its power set to 8. Its On Reveal ability changes to: Resurrect one of the player's discarded cards (to another location), and set its power to 8.

If Khoshu Waxing is discarded, it returns in the Khonshu Full form, with its power set to 12. The On Reveal changes to: Resurrect a card to another location with its power set to 12.

Synergies

Since Khonshu gains a significant power-up upon getting discarded, it synergizes well with cards like Lady Sif and Blade. A few cards to pair with Khonsu in Marvel Snap are:

Morbius (Ongoing): Gains two powers for each card player discarded in this game.

Gains two powers for each card player discarded in this game. Corvus (On Reveal): Discards two cards from the player's hand and grants +1 Max Energy.

Discards two cards from the player's hand and grants +1 Max Energy. MODOK (On Reveal): Discards the player's entire hand.

Discards the player's entire hand. Lady Sif (On Reveal): Discard the most expensive card from the player's hand.

Discard the most expensive card from the player's hand. Blade (On Reveal): Discard the rightmost card from the player's hand.

That said, Khonshu in Marvel Snap can also be paired with cards that benefit from being destroyed:

Proxima Midnight: When discarded, jumps to the lowest-power location that isn't full.

When discarded, jumps to the lowest-power location that isn't full. Apocalypse: When discarded, regenerates with +4 power.

When discarded, regenerates with +4 power. Scorn: When discarded, returns to the hand and gives +2 power to itself and a card in play.

Counters

Anti-discard decks can counter Khonshu in Marvel Snaps. Apart from those, a few options to deal with this card are:

Cosmo (On-going): On Reveal abilities do not happen here.

On Reveal abilities do not happen here. Shing-Chi (On Reveal): Destroys an enemy card here with 10+ power.

Destroys an enemy card here with 10+ power. Leech (On Reveal): This card removes text from all the 6-Cost cards from the opponent's hand.

