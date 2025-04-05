Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog (April 5 - 11, 2025): Schedule, event details, and more

The Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog outlines all the major events taking place from April 5 to 11, 2025. This week promises an abundance of milestone events where players can battle for high-value rewards. The spotlight is on the arrival of Silver Sable, which adds extra excitement to the lineup. Combined with Alliance Raids and Twitch Drops offering valuable in-game resources, it's a week full of strategic gameplay and gaming progression.
Schedule mentioned in the Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog
Here's the required schedule for the upcoming week:
April 7, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT)
- Battle Pass featuring Howard the Duck
- Mutants vs Zombies Event
- Crimson Storm Alliance Event
April 7, 2025, 5:00 PM (PDT)
- S.W.O.R.D. Battle Lab Event
April 10, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT)
- Silver Sable becomes available
April 11, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT)
- X-Cellent! Quick Rumble Blitz Event
Event details featured in the Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog
S.W.O.R.D. Battle Lab event
Launching on April 7, 2025, 5:00 PM (PDT), S.W.O.R.D. Battle Lab challenges players through 60 Floors, including 10 new lower floors designed for newer Commanders. Battles offer Tower Orbs, Crimson Gear, 3 x Diamond Punisher, 3 x Diamond Elektra, and more. Strategy is key as losing a fight will force players to drop five floors destroying their progress.
Mutants vs Zombies event
Launching on April 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM (PDT), this war-based event lets players collect Diamonds for Scarlet Witch (Zombie), X-Coins, and gear. Points are earned through Alliance War battles, Blitzing with Daredevil (Modern) and Silver Sable, spending Power Cores, and opening exclusive Diamond Orbs.
The Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog mentioned that this event includes leaderboard prizes and contributes to the "An X-Man in Space" milestone.
Crimson Storm event
Another key event beginning April 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM (PDT) is Crimson Storm. In this Alliance event, players can earn points by engaging in Chaotic Storm Raids and collecting Allied Supply VII Orb Fragments. Rewards include Havok character shards and Mutant gear, making it a prime opportunity for team upgrades.
Silver Sable event
The Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog mentions that Silver Sable will join the battle with powerful Raid-specific abilities on April 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM (PDT). She delivers high damage, disables enemy Dodge and Revive abilities, and energizes allied Vigilantes’ Speed Bars when attacking Vulnerable-tagged enemies.
Her debut includes Sablinova’s Legacy Orb, available for 675 Power Cores and offering up to 180 Silver Sable shards. Additionally, Red Star Orbs will feature her at an increased drop rate, and players can find exclusive offers in the Supplies Store for three days.
X-Cellent! Quick Rumble event
Launching on April 11, 2025, at 2:00 PM (PDT), this Blitz event spotlights the X-Treme X-Men. Players score points by using X-Treme X-Men characters in Blitz battles, with bonus points awarded for characters at 5 or 7 Stars. Event rewards include X-Men Badges to help progress other ongoing milestones.
Free rewards highlighted in the Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog
As always, players can claim their Friday Free Claim till April 5, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT). This week's bundle includes
- 500 x Quack-Fu Milestone Points
- 500 x X-Men Badges
- 5 x Havok Shards
In addition to Friday’s free claim, daily free rewards are available on the official website, offering consistent bonuses throughout the week. Furthermore, Twitch Drops will also be available this week to offer the following rewards:
- 1 hour: 100 Power Cores
- 2 hours: 2M Gold
- 4 hours: 500 Level 3 Training Modules
