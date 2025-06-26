mo.co maintenance break (June 26, 2025): All XP improvements, gameplay balancing, and more

Supercell announced a mo.co maintenance break on June 26, 2025, via an X post. The developer considered the community feedback after the launch of their latest update and has brought forth a maintenance break to fix certain issues to enhance your gameplay experience.

According to the official X post, the developer is planning to implement some XP improvements, gameplay rebalancing, and QoL changes during the mo.co maintenance break (June 26, 2025). The developer also promised certain bug fixes. Read on to explore more.

mo.co maintenance break on June 26, 2025: All XP improvements

Supercell announced the mo.co maintenance break on June 26, 2025, at 10:00 am UTC via an X post. Another X post from the official handle arrived within minutes, describing the changes coming to the game after the maintenance.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Also read: Best beginners' tips for mo.co

Check all the XP improvements discussed below:

Increased World Boss XP rewards by 20–129% (majority received the 129% boost).

Increased Rift Boss XP rewards by 129%.

Increased XP rewards by 150% for tougher Normal enemies (e.g., Dashers, Slicers, Nibs).

Increased XP rewards for Strong enemies by 75–238% based on difficulty (e.g., Guards, Frost Stompers, Beetle Captains got 113%; Awakened Idols and Warped Chaos Monsters got 238%).

Added XP rewards for all summoned enemies (e.g., Angry Roots, Blobs).

Increased XP rewards for non-civilian rescue events in Feline Invasion by 60% (e.g., Harvester Handyman, Cat Scan Consultant, Cat Portal).

Increased XP rewards for Hefty Spirit, Merchant, Groundskeeper, and Fisherman escort events by 60%.

Increased XP rewards for Invasion Portal and mo.co Mechanic rare world events by 100%.

Increased PvP enemy point rewards for Guards, Chargers, Frost Stompers, and Skitters from 5 to 10.

Increased boosted XP per day from 20,000 to 30,000 (total daily XP cap remains at 60,000).

Doubled the frequency of Double XP and Overcharged Events.

mo.co maintenance break on June 26, 2025: All gameplay balancing tweaks

The developer is adjusting Fanny, nerfing Frost Stomper's main attack, and bringing some other gameplay balancing changes that will go live in the title after the mo.co maintenance break (June 26, 2025).

Expand Tweet

Also read: How to level up fast in mo.co

Check them out from the list below:

Rebalanced Let Manny Cook Rift to make it significantly easier.

Reduced Shaman heal skill healing amount and cast frequency by 50%.

Reduced Frost Stomper main attack slow duration by 50%.

Reduced Kyodo’s health by 25%, and reduced knockback arrow pushback distance and stun duration by 30%.

Reduced the number of projectiles shot by Toxic Blossoms, decreasing Angry Roots spawns.

Increased health and dynamic spawn rates for the Caged Tacti-Cat event.

Players now drop 3 points when eliminated in Versus mode.

Removed several hard-to-complete jobs and impossible projects. (Duplicates may appear as a workaround; for jobs, players still need to clear invasion portals, but jobs won’t respawn.)

mo.co maintenance break on June 26, 2025: All bug fixes

The developer also included certain bug fixes, QoL improvements, system and visual fixes, and more in the mo.co maintenance break on June 26, 2025, to enhance your overall gameplay experience. Check out the details below:

Bug fixes and Quality of Life improvements

Fixed issues with character animations and effects.

Fixed an issue where Fighting NPCs and cat-related projects weren’t progressing.

Fixed an issue where Hard Dojos weren’t unlocking properly. (Players may need to re-complete the previous dojo.)

Enabled all Chaos Invaders and Draynor The Vibe Vampire to appear on the mini map.

Leaderboard and UI fixes

Fixed crashes in leaderboards when players hadn’t played since the last maintenance.

Stopped showing players in leaderboards if they hadn’t played this season.

Fixed bug where switching tabs showed the wrong leaderboard data.

Fixed tab scrolling so you can now scroll to the end of the list.

Fixed issues when loading Global and Local Leaderboards for Gauntlet Events.

Fixed issues displaying Player Progression in Friends and Group Leaderboards.

Fixed sorting issues in social leaderboards that caused occasional crashes.

Fixed Rift Gauntlet Event Leaderboards not loading properly.

Fixed missing group leaderboard scores in some Rift Gauntlet Events.

System and visual fixes

Fixed an issue with the wolf Pet not behaving correctly.

Updated shaders to reduce overly strong red damage flash effects.

The developer mentioned that they will be rolling out an optional update (v 9.2.36) which will include the leaderboard, UI, system, and visual fixes. While this update is likely to be downloaded automatically on your device, you can check your device's digital storefront to do so manually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More