mo.co optional update April 2025: Everything you need to know

Supercell recently released a mo.co optional update for April 2025, which brought plenty of changes to elevate players' gameplay experience. The developer improved Joystick controls, added a friends tab in the leaderboard, which will help players see which of their friends are ahead of them, and a lot more.

Ad

This optional update brings everything the developer promised in the two back-to-back maintenance breaks during late-April 2025. However, many are unaware of this mo.co optional update in April 2025, even though it arrived on April 30, 2025.

This article will shed some light on everything new arriving in the mo.co optional update to help the players decide whether it's worth their internet data.

Everything coming to the mo.co optional update (April 2025)

Supercell announced the launch of this update via a post on the title's X page. The developer mentioned that with this update, it will try to fix some bugs and add an extra polish to players' monster-hunting grind. A link to the patch notes was provided on the game's official website via this post, where they stated the changes arriving in the game with the mo.co optional update in April 2025.

Ad

Trending

Also read: mo.co weapons tier list

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are all the changes in the mo.co optional update for April 2025:

Added a Friends tab in leaderboards (XP, Event, and Elite Hunter leaderboards).

Added "Elite Hunter Program" label to Elite Hunter maps in the Worlds section of the portal screen.

Unlock screen for Versus mode now indicates more effectively that it is a Versus mode.

Improved joystick and control scaling on larger screens and 4:3 aspect ratio devices.

The Collector level now shows progress toward the next level in the player profile.

Friends/Lobby UI now opens to the Friends view if you're not already in a lobby (previously opened to an empty lobby).

Improved responsiveness of the in-game survey.

Added "Add Friend" and "Join the Battle" (for Worlds maps) buttons to chat context menus.

Improved flow when opening a player profile through groups: closing the profile will now return you to where you were in the chat group UI.

Fixed an issue where viewing an Elite Hunter's profile showed normal XP popovers instead of Elite Hunter-specific ones.

Fixed background scaling issue when friends in the same lobby exceeded a certain player count.

Fixed an issue where the game wasn't recognizing Rift completion (and potentially Elite Project completion) when clearing rifts back to back.

Adjusted the scale and position of on-screen controls for improved comfort on tablet devices.

Fixed a UI issue where gear chest results did not fit properly on 4:3 screens when 9 options were available.

Fixed emote button layout issues on 4:3 aspect ratio devices.

Fixed an issue where the zoom feature was triggered when interacting with pop-ups and the main menu.

Ad

Incidentally, these are all the changes the developer promised to the community in their two consecutive maintenance breaks from late-April 2025.

April 2025 was one of the most eventful months for mo.co. The developer turned Squid Blades into Jaded Blades, brought plenty of bug fixes, and more. You can also check out more information regarding the game from the mo.co April 2025 patch notes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More