mo.co optional update April 2025: Everything you need to know

Supercell recently released a mo.co optional update for April 2025, which brought plenty of changes to elevate players' gameplay experience. The developer improved Joystick controls, added a friends tab in the leaderboard, which will help players see which of their friends are ahead of them, and a lot more.
This optional update brings everything the developer promised in the two back-to-back maintenance breaks during late-April 2025. However, many are unaware of this mo.co optional update in April 2025, even though it arrived on April 30, 2025.
This article will shed some light on everything new arriving in the mo.co optional update to help the players decide whether it's worth their internet data.
Everything coming to the mo.co optional update (April 2025)
Supercell announced the launch of this update via a post on the title's X page. The developer mentioned that with this update, it will try to fix some bugs and add an extra polish to players' monster-hunting grind. A link to the patch notes was provided on the game's official website via this post, where they stated the changes arriving in the game with the mo.co optional update in April 2025.
Here are all the changes in the mo.co optional update for April 2025:
- Added a Friends tab in leaderboards (XP, Event, and Elite Hunter leaderboards).
- Added "Elite Hunter Program" label to Elite Hunter maps in the Worlds section of the portal screen.
- Unlock screen for Versus mode now indicates more effectively that it is a Versus mode.
- Improved joystick and control scaling on larger screens and 4:3 aspect ratio devices.
- The Collector level now shows progress toward the next level in the player profile.
- Friends/Lobby UI now opens to the Friends view if you're not already in a lobby (previously opened to an empty lobby).
- Improved responsiveness of the in-game survey.
- Added "Add Friend" and "Join the Battle" (for Worlds maps) buttons to chat context menus.
- Improved flow when opening a player profile through groups: closing the profile will now return you to where you were in the chat group UI.
- Fixed an issue where viewing an Elite Hunter's profile showed normal XP popovers instead of Elite Hunter-specific ones.
- Fixed background scaling issue when friends in the same lobby exceeded a certain player count.
- Fixed an issue where the game wasn't recognizing Rift completion (and potentially Elite Project completion) when clearing rifts back to back.
- Adjusted the scale and position of on-screen controls for improved comfort on tablet devices.
- Fixed a UI issue where gear chest results did not fit properly on 4:3 screens when 9 options were available.
- Fixed emote button layout issues on 4:3 aspect ratio devices.
- Fixed an issue where the zoom feature was triggered when interacting with pop-ups and the main menu.
Incidentally, these are all the changes the developer promised to the community in their two consecutive maintenance breaks from late-April 2025.
April 2025 was one of the most eventful months for mo.co. The developer turned Squid Blades into Jaded Blades, brought plenty of bug fixes, and more. You can also check out more information regarding the game from the mo.co April 2025 patch notes.