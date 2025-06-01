Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament (June 1, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained
Scopely is bringing the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament back as soon as the Jedi Partners event runs out. Arriving on June 1, 2025 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone), this event will feature plenty of rewards, including dice rolls, sticker packs, and tokens for the upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop event. However, completing milestones to earn these rewards can drain your stock of dice rolls.
Thus, this article tries to help you with a complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament. Read on to explore more.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament
The Astro Arcade tournament begins on June 1, 2025, and will last 23 hours before ending on June 2, 2025. The event brings 40 milestones, and completing all of these milestones can help you earn more than 5.5K dice rolls and over 500 Peg-E prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.
You must earn points to complete the milestones. Land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Mega Heist and Shutdowns to earn points. Each blocked Shutdown will give you two points, while the successful ones can help you earn four points.
The Small Heist, on the other hand, can help you earn four points, while the large and Bankrupt Heists can help you earn six and eight points, respectively. Earn requisite points to complete the milestones and earn the corresponding rewards.
Check out the complete list of rewards for the tournament.
The best part is that you can earn extra in-game rewards by securing a top 10 or 15 rank in the tournament's ranking table.
