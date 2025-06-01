  • home icon
  • Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament (June 1, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained 

Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament (June 1, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained 

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jun 01, 2025 21:06 IST
Monopoly GO Astro Arcade
The Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament is going live today (Image via Scopely)

Scopely is bringing the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament back as soon as the Jedi Partners event runs out. Arriving on June 1, 2025 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone), this event will feature plenty of rewards, including dice rolls, sticker packs, and tokens for the upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop event. However, completing milestones to earn these rewards can drain your stock of dice rolls.

Thus, this article tries to help you with a complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament

The Astro Arcade tournament begins on June 1, 2025, and will last 23 hours before ending on June 2, 2025. The event brings 40 milestones, and completing all of these milestones can help you earn more than 5.5K dice rolls and over 500 Peg-E prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.

You must earn points to complete the milestones. Land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Mega Heist and Shutdowns to earn points. Each blocked Shutdown will give you two points, while the successful ones can help you earn four points.

Also read: Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event

Here is how to earn points for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)
The Small Heist, on the other hand, can help you earn four points, while the large and Bankrupt Heists can help you earn six and eight points, respectively. Earn requisite points to complete the milestones and earn the corresponding rewards.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the tournament.

MilestoneRewardsPoints
18 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
612 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens150 points
75 minutes Cash Boost100 points
8125 dice225 points
915 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1130 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1435 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack 350 points
16215 dice475 points
1740 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2050 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
2370 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
2675 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3080 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34100 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice1.5K points
37Cash2.35K points
38800 dice3.5 points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
You can use the roll multipliers to complete the milestones faster. However, you must be careful about using them. Otherwise, it can drain all your dice rolls' stock. You can check our tips to learn the best uses of roll multipliers.

The best part is that you can earn extra in-game rewards by securing a top 10 or 15 rank in the tournament's ranking table.

