Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament (June 1, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained 

Scopely is bringing the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament back as soon as the Jedi Partners event runs out. Arriving on June 1, 2025 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your timezone), this event will feature plenty of rewards, including dice rolls, sticker packs, and tokens for the upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop event. However, completing milestones to earn these rewards can drain your stock of dice rolls.

Thus, this article tries to help you with a complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament

The Astro Arcade tournament begins on June 1, 2025, and will last 23 hours before ending on June 2, 2025. The event brings 40 milestones, and completing all of these milestones can help you earn more than 5.5K dice rolls and over 500 Peg-E prize Drop event tokens, among other rewards.

You must earn points to complete the milestones. Land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks like Mega Heist and Shutdowns to earn points. Each blocked Shutdown will give you two points, while the successful ones can help you earn four points.

Here is how to earn points for the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

The Small Heist, on the other hand, can help you earn four points, while the large and Bankrupt Heists can help you earn six and eight points, respectively. Earn requisite points to complete the milestones and earn the corresponding rewards.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the tournament.

Milestone Rewards Points 1 8 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 12 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes Cash Boost 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 15 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 30 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 35 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 40 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 50 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 70 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 75 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 80 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 100 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 1.5K points 37 Cash 2.35K points 38 800 dice 3.5 points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

You can use the roll multipliers to complete the milestones faster. However, you must be careful about using them. Otherwise, it can drain all your dice rolls' stock. You can check our tips to learn the best uses of roll multipliers.

The best part is that you can earn extra in-game rewards by securing a top 10 or 15 rank in the tournament's ranking table.

