Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event: Schedule and rewards explained 

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, 2025, and it will help the community team up with their favorite in-game friends to complete milestones and earn rewards. The partners' event allows each tycoon to join up to four teams (each of two players), and all these teams are tasked to complete five milestones to earn the exciting in-game rewards.
Players who complete all twenty milestones (five milestones each for four teams) can win a grand prize. However, since it might eat up plenty of dice rolls to complete all the milestones, many players try to learn about the complete schedule before participating in the event.
This article discusses the details regarding the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event to help readers stay a step ahead of their peers. Read on to explore more.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Schedule and rewards of the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event
The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, 2025, and it will run until June 1, 2025 (or June 2, 2025, depending on your time zone). There will be four slots on your board. Click on them to team up with your friends. After that, both teammates will try to earn Jedi Partners event tokens to participate in the event, play a spin-the-wheel mini-game to earn points, and complete milestones by earning requisite points to earn the rewards.
Each team will complete five milestones, and players can get up to 1.6K dice rolls, in-game boosters, and other rewards for completing all five milestones. Players who complete five milestones with all four teams can earn a Grand Prize.
Also read: Monopoly Go daily events for today
Check out all the prizes below:
- First milestone (2.5K points): 200 dice rolls
- Second milestone (6K points): Cash
- Third milestone (13K points): 200-300 dice rolls, cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost
- Fourth milestone (26.5K points): 300-500 dice, Yellow Sticker Pack, and 20 minutes Mega Heist
- Fifth milestone (32K points): 400-600 dice rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and 30 minutes Builder's Bash
Once you complete the five milestones with all four teams, you get the Grand Prize, which includes a 5K dice roll, a Wild Sticker, and a Darth Maul Token.
You can earn the tokens for this event by completing the daily Quick Win challenges, the milestones event, and daily tournaments. You can also earn these tokens by opening the gift box that arrives every eight hours in the in-game shop.
You can use roll multipliers when playing the spin-the-wheel mini-game to multiply your points earning, which will help you to complete the milestones faster.
Some tips to get the most out of the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event
Since you require thousands of points to complete the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event, players can use a few tips to get the most out of these events. Check out the tips below:
- Always team up with active players to ensure steady progress in the game.
- Utilize the High Roller event to get the most out of your dice rolls.
- Coordinate with your partners to try overlapping efforts.
- Grab as many dice rolls as possible before the beginning of the event.
Follow these tips and focus on earning as many Jedi Partners events as possible to stay prepared before teaming up with your friends.