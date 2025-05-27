Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 27, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's (May 27, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. The flash events Scopely has planned for tycoons today can help them earn enough to complete certain boards. However, the tycoons will get enough opportunity to earn in-game assets from participating in the Quick Wins challenges, milestone events, and daily tournaments.

Ad

However, it is hard for the community to strategize their gameplay without knowing the complete schedule of today's Monopoly Go daily events. This article brings a complete list of daily events arriving in the game today. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Cash Boost, which helps players earn extra cash for completing certain simple in-game tasks. Next is High Roller, which can help you use higher roll multipliers to help you increase your earnings.

Ad

Trending

The Mega Heist event can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Rent Frenzy, which helps tycoons earn extra rent from their friends. This is followed by Cash Boost, after which Mega Boost arrives as the final flash event of the day.

Ad

Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has brought a new milestone event along with a new daily tournament for the community. There's also a Partner's event for the community today, which can help you earn more prizes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

You can also try to complete the sticker albums by collecting stickers to earn some more in-game assets.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3. Rusty Riches: The Rusty Riches began on May 27, 2025, and will last until May 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones — completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards.

The Rusty Riches began on May 27, 2025, and will last until May 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones — completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 3.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards. Droid Derby: The Droid Derby begins on May 27, 2025, and will end on May 28. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Droid Derby begins on May 27, 2025, and will end on May 28. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Jedi Partners event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Jawa Treasures Dig Event: The Jawa Treasures Dig event arrived in the game on May 23, 2025, replacing Peg-E Prize Drop. It will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 27. Earn tokens from milestone events and daily tournaments to participate and win prizes.

The Jawa Treasures Dig event arrived in the game on May 23, 2025, replacing Peg-E Prize Drop. It will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 27. Earn tokens from milestone events and daily tournaments to participate and win prizes. Jedi Partners event: The Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, 2025, and it will last until June 2. You can team up with your friends during this event to complete certain milestones and earn exciting rewards.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Cash Boost, Rent Frenzy, and Mega Heist events with roll multipliers. You can also try using higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event to increase your earnings.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 26, 2025) was

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Free parking Money (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More