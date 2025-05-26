Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

All of today's Monopoly Go daily events are here to help you earn some cash. Events like Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Cash Grab can help you earn plenty of cash if you log in at the right time and use features like roll multipliers. Tycoons will need to learn more about all the events scheduled for today to get the most out of them.

This article brings the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 26, 2025, to help readers strategize their gameplay.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with the Rent Frenzy event, where you get to earn extra rent from your friends. Then comes the High Roller event that helps you use higher roll multipliers to earn better rewards.

Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Then arrives Mega Heist, which allows players to loot the banks of their in-game friends. Cash Grab is the fourth flash event today, during which you get to catch the falling banknotes by tapping on them to increase your cash earnings.

Then comes the Free Parking Money event, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash, and retrieve that cash by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then arrives the final event, Wheel Boost. It allows players an extra free spin during the Color Wheel mini-game.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on May 25, 2025, at 11:00 am and ends on May 26, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins on May 25, 2025, at 11:00 am and ends on May 26, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Free parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs). Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 27, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Roll five times.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade two Landmarks.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The daily tournaments and milestone events can fetch you in-game riches. Hutt Fest, the milestone event, arrived yesterday and will be live in the game until May 27, 2025. However, Sandcrawler Sprint, the daily tournament, is getting replaced by Credit Clash, a new tournament for today.

Players can also earn more rewards from the special Jawa Treasures Dig event and the sticker collection event that will be live in the game as long as the Star Wars event stays live.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Hutt Feast: The Hutt Feast began on May 25, 2025, and will last until May 27, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones — completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 200 Jawa Treasures Dig event tokens, among other rewards.

The Hutt Feast began on May 25, 2025, and will last until May 27, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The Colony Quest has 62 milestones — completing them all will earn you over 18K dice rolls and nearly 200 Jawa Treasures Dig event tokens, among other rewards. Credit Clash: The Credit Clash begins on May 26, 2025, and will end on May 27, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 100 Pickaxe tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

The Credit Clash begins on May 26, 2025, and will end on May 27, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones — you can earn over 5K dice rolls and more than 100 Pickaxe tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Jawa Treasures Dig Event: The Jawa Treasures Dig event arrived in the game on May 23, 2025, replacing the Peg-E Prize Drop event. It will be live in the game for two days before concluding on May 27, 2025. Earn tokens from milestone events and daily tournaments to participate and win prizes.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Rent Frenzy, Mega Heist, Cash Grab, and Free Parking Money events using roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. The Cash Grab and the Mega Heist event today are also running simultaneously. Use this opportunity to win as much cash as possible.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (May 25, 2025) were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

