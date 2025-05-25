Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event: All rewards and how to play

Developer Scopely recently introduced the Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event to the popular digital board title. As the moniker suggests, the event follows the theme of pirates and hidden treasures in the seas. Jawa Treasures runs alongside the daily pickup and solo tournaments and offers plenty of remarkable rewards, which can massively enrich your gaming experience.

Ad

The Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event will be active till 1 pm ET on May 27, 2025. Read on for more.

What are the various rewards in the Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event, and how can you get them?

Twenty milestones and their respective rewards are up for grabs in the Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event. Like previous Dig Events, you must earn Blaster Guns and use them to unearth the lost treasures.

Ad

Trending

Unearthing Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here's an overview of all the milestones and rewards for the Monopoly Go Jawa Treasures Dig Event:

Ad

First milestone (4x4 grid): 50 free dice rolls

50 free dice rolls Second milestone (6x3 grid): 100 free dice rolls

100 free dice rolls Third milestone (5x6 grid): Two-star Yellow Sticker Pack, Cash, and 3-7 Blaster Guns

Two-star Yellow Sticker Pack, Cash, and 3-7 Blaster Guns Fourth milestone (7x5 grid): 200 free dice rolls

200 free dice rolls Fifth milestone (5x5 grid): 100 free dice rolls

100 free dice rolls Sixth milestone (5x5 grid): Cash and 4-8 Blaster Guns

Cash and 4-8 Blaster Guns Seventh milestone (6x6 grid): 100 free dice rolls

100 free dice rolls Eighth milestone (7x7 grid): 400 free dice rolls

400 free dice rolls Ninth milestone (7x7 grid): 150 free dice rolls

150 free dice rolls 10th milestone (7x7 grid): Cash and 6-10 Blaster Guns

Cash and 6-10 Blaster Guns 11th milestone (7x7 grid): 250 free dice rolls

250 free dice rolls 12th milestone (7x7 grid): 700 free dice rolls and Four-star Blue Sticker Pack

700 free dice rolls and Four-star Blue Sticker Pack 13th milestone (6x7 grid): Cash

Cash 14th milestone (7x7 grid): 150 free dice rolls

150 free dice rolls 15th milestone (7x7 grid): Cash and 4-8 Blaster Guns

Cash and 4-8 Blaster Guns 16th milestone (7x7 grid): 500 free dice rolls

500 free dice rolls 17th milestone (7x7 grid): 200 free dice rolls, Cash, and 6-14 Blaster Guns

200 free dice rolls, Cash, and 6-14 Blaster Guns 18th milestone (7x7 grid): Boba Fett board token

Boba Fett board token 19th milestone (7x7 grid): Cash

Cash 20th milestone (7x7 grid): 2500 free dice rolls, Wild sticker or Swap token, Five-star Purple Sticker Pack, and Cash

Ad

Also Read: Monopoly Go Bullseye Bolt: Rewards and how to play.

To successfully unearth all 20 Treasures, you must earn around 350 Blaster Guns. Alongside the Dig Event milestones, these guns can be obtained from playing solo banner and pickup events. You can also earn the guns from quick wins and shop gifts.

Check out our other coverage on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More