How to send Precious Cargo in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event

Similar to previous Partner Challenges, Scopely has introduced a feature that lets players send mystery gifts to their Friends in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, called the Precious Cargo. It appears when the player lands on the space with Question Marks on the Event Wheel, and it can grant the receiver varying rewards, ranging from Cash to a Flash Booster.

This article explains how players can send Precious Cargo in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event.

All you need to know about Precious Cargo in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event

Players choose between Precious Cargo and Event Tokens (Image via Scopely)

How to send the Precious Cargo

Precious Cargo is like a mystery gift you can send to your teammates in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event. To do so, land on the slot with the question mark background on the Partner's Wheel. The steps to send the Precious Cargo are given below:

Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go during the Star Wars Partners event and build a team.

Log in to Monopoly Go during the Star Wars Partners event and build a team. Step 2: Play the event, which includes spinning the Partner's Wheel to build monuments.

Play the event, which includes spinning the Partner's Wheel to build monuments. Step 3: When you land on the Question Mark space, choose the option to send the Precious Cargo, instead of the Partners' tokens.

When the steps are completed, the game will show the sender the contents of the Cargo. Also, the receiver will be able to open it and claim its contents from the Friends and Family menu when they log in to the game.

Precious Cargo rewards in Monopoly Go

The Cargo grants random resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Event Tokens. Hence, it is a gamble that may end up being a net negative. Compared to the other, safer alternative, which grants a few hundred Partners' Tokens for the Star Wars Partners events.

Therefore, whether you want to send the Cargo depends on your preference and progress on the ongoing Star Wars Partners Event.

