Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event: Schedule and rewards, explored

Scopely brought one of the biggest Monopoly GO collabs in May 2025, with the Star Wars franchise, and the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event is the first partners event that came out of it. Arriving today, the partners event has caused a surge of excitement in the community, as the players want to know more about the list of rewards and how to earn them.
This article mentions everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event. Read on to explore more.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event
The Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event begins on May 13, 2025, and will last until May 18, 2025. The first Partners event of the Monopoly GO Star Wars collaboration brings only five milestones that players need to complete, and they can get slightly over 1.5K dice rolls, cash, and some sticker packs, among other rewards.
However, the experience of teaming up with your friends and completing the milestones is what attracts players.
You must earn event tokens to participate in the event. Join a team by clicking on any of the four slots on your board and team up with one of your friends. Then, try to earn tokens and participate in the event, where you and your teammate can play a spin-the-wheel mini-game to earn points.
You can also use roll multipliers to multiply your points earned from the mini-game, allowing you to get the requisite points to complete the milestones as fast as possible. Each player can join up to four teams. There are five milestones each team needs to complete, and players who complete all the milestones with four teams will win a Grand prize.
Check out the table below for the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event:
You can earn the Star Wars Partners event tokens by completing specific milestones in the daily events and tournaments. You can also earn these tokens by completing Quick Wins and opening the gift box available in the shop every eight hours.
