Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event: Schedule and rewards, explored

Scopely brought one of the biggest Monopoly GO collabs in May 2025, with the Star Wars franchise, and the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event is the first partners event that came out of it. Arriving today, the partners event has caused a surge of excitement in the community, as the players want to know more about the list of rewards and how to earn them.

This article mentions everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event

The Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event begins on May 13, 2025, and will last until May 18, 2025. The first Partners event of the Monopoly GO Star Wars collaboration brings only five milestones that players need to complete, and they can get slightly over 1.5K dice rolls, cash, and some sticker packs, among other rewards.

However, the experience of teaming up with your friends and completing the milestones is what attracts players.

You must earn event tokens to participate in the event. Join a team by clicking on any of the four slots on your board and team up with one of your friends. Then, try to earn tokens and participate in the event, where you and your teammate can play a spin-the-wheel mini-game to earn points.

You can also use roll multipliers to multiply your points earned from the mini-game, allowing you to get the requisite points to complete the milestones as fast as possible. Each player can join up to four teams. There are five milestones each team needs to complete, and players who complete all the milestones with four teams will win a Grand prize.

Check out the table below for the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Star Wars Partners event:

Milestone Rewards Point Level 1 200 rolls 2.5K points Level 2 Cash 6K points Level 3 200-300 dice, Cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost 13K points Level 4 300-500 dice, Yellow Sticker Pack, 20 minutes Mega Heist 26.5K points Level 5 400-600 dice, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, 30 minutes Builder's Bash 32K points Grand Prize 5K dice rolls, Luke and Yoda Token, Wild or Swap Sticker Pack Completing all the milestones with all their teams.

You can earn the Star Wars Partners event tokens by completing specific milestones in the daily events and tournaments. You can also earn these tokens by completing Quick Wins and opening the gift box available in the shop every eight hours.

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More