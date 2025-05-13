Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 13, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today will help you complete your boards faster, while also making it easier for you to earn more cash and other in-game assets. While you can participate in events like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash, Scopely is also bringing a new Partners event today to help the community progress in the game together.

That being said, you must learn the complete schedule of today's Monopoly GO daily events to get the most out of them. This article will discuss all the events arriving in the game today and will try to help you with a sustainable strategy for them.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with the Builder's Bash event. It helps players upgrade their buildings at up to 50% discounts. The next event is Mega Heist, during which you can loot your friends' banks to earn more cash.

Mega Heist can help you earn a ton of cash (Image via Scopely)

Builder's Bash returns after Mega Heist, followed by the Lucky Chance event, which helps you earn better rewards from landing on the Chance tiles. After this comes Cash Boost, which allows players to earn more cash for completing simple in-game tasks. The Mega Heist returns after Cash Boost as the final event of today.

Bulder's Bash (1 hour): Begins on May 12, 2025 at 11:00 pm, and ends on May 13, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on May 12, 2025 at 11:00 pm, and ends on May 13, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins at 12:00 pm and ends on May 14, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 12:00 pm and ends on May 14, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for May 13, 2025, are:

Pass GO two times.

Complete two Shutdowns.

Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopley brings a new milestone event and a new daily tournament today, both of which will arrive in the game with the new special Star Wars Partners event. The community can join four teams during this event and complete objectives to earn together.

Furthermore, the Star Wars GO season is also live, along with its sticker collection event, where completing albums by collecting stickers can help you win more rewards. Check out the complete schedule below.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Way of the Jedi: The Way of the Jedi begins on May 13, 2025, and will last till May 15. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event.

The Way of the Jedi begins on May 13, 2025, and will last till May 15. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens for this event. Ewok Thump: The Ewok Thump tournament begins on May 13, 2025, and will end on May 14. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Ewok Thump tournament begins on May 13, 2025, and will end on May 14. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrived after the conclusion of the Tatooine Treasures Dig event. Having started on May 11, the event will last till May 13, 2025, and can help you earn many assets.

The Juggle Jam event arrived after the conclusion of the Tatooine Treasures Dig event. Having started on May 11, the event will last till May 13, 2025, and can help you earn many assets. Star Wars Partners event: The Star Wars Partners event is the first partner event of this season. It will begin on May 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Juggle Jam event, and run until May 18, 2025 (or May 19, depending on your timezone).

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heists and the Cash Boost event using roll multipliers to raise your cash positions. You can also use the roll multipliers during the Lucky Chance event. However, using too many roll multipliers can drain your stock of dice rolls. Therefore, use the roll multipliers sensibly.

You can participate in the Builder's Bash events to upgrade buildings at vast discounts.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 12, 2025) were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

