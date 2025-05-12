Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 12, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

All the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you raise your cash positions. Scopely has scheduled events like Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy to help tycoons increase their cash positions from flash events. On top of this, tycoons can also participate in the daily Quick Wins, special events, and other events to earn more.

This article discusses the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for May 12, 2025, to help players stay a step ahead of their peers.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Rent Frenzy event, during which tycoons can earn extra rent from their friends by landing on tiles featuring their friends' tokens.

Rent Frenzy event can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Cash Boost, which increases your cash earnings from completing simple in-game actions. Then comes the High Roller event, which helps you use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings from the game.

This is followed by the Free Parking Money event, where you have to land on specific tiles to earn cash and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve it. Check out the complete schedule below:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Began on May 11, 2025, at 11:00 am and will last until May 12, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Began on May 11, 2025, at 11:00 am and will last until May 12, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and runs until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 2:00 am and runs until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and runs until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Begins at 2:00 pm and runs until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and runs until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for May 12, 2025, are:

Pass GO one time.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade two Landmarks.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

While the Tycoon Terminal event has been live since May 11, 2025, Scopely has replaced the old tournament with a new one and is planning to launch the first Partners event of the Star Wars GO season today.

You can also earn sticker packs from these events that can help you complete the sticker albums. You can earn more rewards by completing these albums from the Star Wars GO season's sticker collection event.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Tycoon Terminal: The Tycoon Terminal began on May 11, 2025, and will last till May 13. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Tycoon Terminal began on May 11, 2025, and will last till May 13. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Zero-G Jam: The Zero-G Jam tournament began on May 11, 2025, and will end on May 12. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Zero-G Jam tournament began on May 11, 2025, and will end on May 12. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrived after the conclusion of the Tatooine Treasures Dig event. Having started on May 11, the event will last till May 13, 2025, and can help you earn many assets.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Rent Frenzy and Cash Boost events can help you earn plenty of cash if you use the roll multipliers effectively. Participating in these events with roll multipliers will help to raise your cash positions.

Then, participate in the Free Parking Money event and use roll multipliers to increase your chances of earning more cash rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 11, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

