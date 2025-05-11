Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 11, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule can help you earn cash and upgrade Landmarks at discounts. The flash events, like Builder's Bash, can boost your in-game progress. However, there are also other special events and daily tournaments that you can participate in to earn more assets. However, it is crucial to learn about the complete schedule to get the most out of these events.
This article brings today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule to help you stay ahead of your peers. Read on to explore more.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (May 11, 2025)
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist, which can help you loot cash from your friends' banks. The next event is High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The next event is Free Parking Money, where you earn cash by landing on specific tiles and retrieve that cash by landing on the Free Parking tile. The High Roller event returns after this.
Then Mega Heist returns as the second last event of today, followed by Builder's Bash, which is the final flash event of the day. You can upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts during the Builder's Bash event.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins on May 10, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 11, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 12, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for May 11, 2025, are
- Pass GO one time
- Land on Chance tile two times.
- Collect one sticker.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Today's Monopoly GO daily events bring plenty of milestones for the tycoons, so they can be completed to earn in-game assets. The Tatooine Treasures Dig event is on its final day today. Thus, this is the final chance for tycoons to complete the milestones of that event to earn rewards.
Furthermore, tycoons can also focus on earning more sticker packs, as completing the Sticker Albums of the Star Wars GO season can grant them more rewards. Check out the complete schedule of today's special events below:
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Tycoon Terminal: The Tycoon Terminal began on May 11, 2025, and will last till May 13. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Space Sparkle: The Space Sparkle tournament begins on May 11, 2025, and will end on May 12. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Tatooine Treasures Dig event: The Tatooine Treasures dig event will begin on May 7, 2025, and will last for five days before ending on May 11 (or May 12, depending on your time zone). Earn tokens for the event and use them to boost your progress and earn more rewards.
- Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event arrives after the conclusion of the Tatooine Treasures Dig event. Starting on May 11, the event will last till May 13, 2025, and can help you earn many assets.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in the two Mega Heists and a Free Parking Money event using your roll multipliers. This will help you earn the highest sum of cash from these events. After that, participate in the Builder's Bash event and upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discount.
You can use the higher roll multipliers during the High Roller events to multiply your earnings from the special events and daily tournament.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 10, 2025) were:
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO articles
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO