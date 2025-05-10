Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 10, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today bring plenty of cash rewards and in-game assets. Flash events like Rent Frenzy and Roll Match can help you get these assets, while you can earn more rewards from the milestone events, Treasure Dig event, and others. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of them.
This article brings the complete schedule of Monopoly GO daily events to help the tycoons stay ahead of their peers.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (May 10, 2025)
The High Roller, the first event in the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, helps players use high roll multipliers to multiply their earnings. The next event is Rent Frenzy, which allows players to earn extra rent from their friends.
Rent Frenzy returns as the second last event of today, followed by Roll Match, which is the last flash event of today. During Roll Match, players must roll certain combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards.
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for May 10, 2025, are
- Collect Cash.
- Pass GO two times.
- Roll Doubles two times.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule includes milestone events, tournaments, and more. You can complete milestones of these events to earn in-game assets. You can also complete the milestones of the Tatooine Treasure Dig event to earn extra rewards.
Furthermore, you can earn more rewards by completing the season-long sticker collection event of the Star Wars Go season.
- Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Hutt Feast: The Hutt Feast began on May 9, 2025, and will last till May 11 (or May 12, depending on your timezone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Scrap Scramble: The Scrap Scramble tournament begins on May 10, 2025, and will end on May 11. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Tatooine Treasures Dig event: The Tatooine Treasures dig event will begin on May 7, 2025, and will last for five days before ending on May 11 (or May 12, depending on your time zone). Earn tokens for the event and use them to boost your progress and earn more rewards.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy
Participate in the Rent Frenzy events and use roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Then you can participate in the Roll Match event to roll certain combinations to complete objectives and earn more prizes.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 9, 2025) were:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Cash Boost (5 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
