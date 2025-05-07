Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig Event: Schedule and rewards explained

Scopely is all set to launch the first treasure event of the Star Wars season, called the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event. The treasure dig event is arriving on May 7, 2025, with plenty of milestones, completing each of which will help you earn the corresponding rewards. All of these rewards are in-game assets that can help you boost your in-game progress.

Ad

That said, completing all of these milestones will take a lot of dice rolls. Thus, it is beneficial for the tycoons to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event. It can help them decide whether it is worth their efforts to try to earn these rewards from the dig event.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event.

Ad

Trending

Complete Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event schedule and rewards

The Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event begins on May 7, 2025, and it will run until May 12, 2025 (or May 11, 2025, depending on your timezone). You must collect specific Pickaxe tokens to use them to dig up the ancient treasures to earn rewards.

While most players will focus on the dice rolls, cash, and boosters they can get from this event, others will try to earn sticker packs because those help them to earn stickers to complete sticker albums. Since the Star Wars Go season's sticker collection event is live now, completing sticker albums will help the tycoons win more rewards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event offers up to 5K dice rolls, plenty of cash, and three multi-star sticker packs. Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards:

First milestone (4x4 Grid): 50 dice

50 dice Second milestone (6x3 Grid): 100 dice

100 dice Third milestone (5x6 Grid): Yellow Sticker Pack (two-star), 3-7 Pickaxe tokens, Cash

Yellow Sticker Pack (two-star), 3-7 Pickaxe tokens, Cash Fourth milestone (7x5 Grid): 300 dice

300 dice Fifth milestone (5x5 Grid): 100 dice

100 dice Sixth milestone (5x5 Grid): 4-8 Pickaxe tokens, Cash

4-8 Pickaxe tokens, Cash Seventh milestone (6x6 Grid): 100 dice

100 dice Eighth milestone (7x7 Grid): 500 dice

500 dice Ninth milestone (7x7 Grid): 150 dice

150 dice 10th milestone (7x7 Grid): 6-10 Pickaxe tokens, Cash

6-10 Pickaxe tokens, Cash 11th milestone (7x7 Grid): 250 dice

250 dice 12th milestone (7x7 Grid): 700 dice

700 dice 13th milestone (6x7 Grid): Blue Sticker Pack (four-star), Cash

Blue Sticker Pack (four-star), Cash 14th milestone (5x5 Grid): 250 dice

250 dice 15th milestone (7x7 Grid): 4-8 Pickaxe tokens, Cash

4-8 Pickaxe tokens, Cash 16th milestone (7x7 Grid): Special token

Special token 17th milestone (7x7 Grid): 200 dice, 6-14 Pickaxe tokens, Cash

200 dice, 6-14 Pickaxe tokens, Cash 18th milestone (7x7 Grid): 500 dice

500 dice 19th milestone (7x7 Grid): Cash

Cash 20th milestone (7x7 Grid): 2K dice, Cash, Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)

Ad

Now that you know about the rewards, the next point is how to earn the event tokens to participate in this event and earn the rewards. There are different ways to earn these tokens.

How to get more Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event

You can earn the Pickaxe tokens by completing certain milestones of this event. You can also get more tokens by completing daily Quick Win challenges, completing certain milestones of the milestone events, and daily tournaments.

Ad

Also read: Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Each Pickaxe token will dig up one of these squares from the grid (Image via Scopely)

Check out different ways to earn Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event below:

Ad

Scopely brings the three Quick Wins challenges daily, where tycoons need to complete simple tasks like landing on specific tiles or completing several rolls, and more. Completing these challenges daily during the special events can help you earn event-exclusive tokens like the Pickaxe tokens for this dig event.

You can get such tokens by completing certain milestones of the daily tournaments and events as well.

Scopely also provides a free gift box (available in the in-game shop) that refreshes three times a day. You can get several tokens from the free gift box as well.

You can also earn Pickaxe tokens by completing certain milestones of the dig event.

Unearth the lost treasures using these Pickaxe tokens to complete the milestones of the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event, and earn more in-game riches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More