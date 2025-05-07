Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig Event: Schedule and rewards explained

Scopely is all set to launch the first treasure event of the Star Wars season, called the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event. The treasure dig event is arriving on May 7, 2025, with plenty of milestones, completing each of which will help you earn the corresponding rewards. All of these rewards are in-game assets that can help you boost your in-game progress.
That said, completing all of these milestones will take a lot of dice rolls. Thus, it is beneficial for the tycoons to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event. It can help them decide whether it is worth their efforts to try to earn these rewards from the dig event.
This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event.
Complete Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event schedule and rewards
The Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event begins on May 7, 2025, and it will run until May 12, 2025 (or May 11, 2025, depending on your timezone). You must collect specific Pickaxe tokens to use them to dig up the ancient treasures to earn rewards.
While most players will focus on the dice rolls, cash, and boosters they can get from this event, others will try to earn sticker packs because those help them to earn stickers to complete sticker albums. Since the Star Wars Go season's sticker collection event is live now, completing sticker albums will help the tycoons win more rewards.
The Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event offers up to 5K dice rolls, plenty of cash, and three multi-star sticker packs. Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards:
- First milestone (4x4 Grid): 50 dice
- Second milestone (6x3 Grid): 100 dice
- Third milestone (5x6 Grid): Yellow Sticker Pack (two-star), 3-7 Pickaxe tokens, Cash
- Fourth milestone (7x5 Grid): 300 dice
- Fifth milestone (5x5 Grid): 100 dice
- Sixth milestone (5x5 Grid): 4-8 Pickaxe tokens, Cash
- Seventh milestone (6x6 Grid): 100 dice
- Eighth milestone (7x7 Grid): 500 dice
- Ninth milestone (7x7 Grid): 150 dice
- 10th milestone (7x7 Grid): 6-10 Pickaxe tokens, Cash
- 11th milestone (7x7 Grid): 250 dice
- 12th milestone (7x7 Grid): 700 dice
- 13th milestone (6x7 Grid): Blue Sticker Pack (four-star), Cash
- 14th milestone (5x5 Grid): 250 dice
- 15th milestone (7x7 Grid): 4-8 Pickaxe tokens, Cash
- 16th milestone (7x7 Grid): Special token
- 17th milestone (7x7 Grid): 200 dice, 6-14 Pickaxe tokens, Cash
- 18th milestone (7x7 Grid): 500 dice
- 19th milestone (7x7 Grid): Cash
- 20th milestone (7x7 Grid): 2K dice, Cash, Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
Now that you know about the rewards, the next point is how to earn the event tokens to participate in this event and earn the rewards. There are different ways to earn these tokens.
How to get more Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event
You can earn the Pickaxe tokens by completing certain milestones of this event. You can also get more tokens by completing daily Quick Win challenges, completing certain milestones of the milestone events, and daily tournaments.
Check out different ways to earn Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event below:
- Scopely brings the three Quick Wins challenges daily, where tycoons need to complete simple tasks like landing on specific tiles or completing several rolls, and more. Completing these challenges daily during the special events can help you earn event-exclusive tokens like the Pickaxe tokens for this dig event.
- You can get such tokens by completing certain milestones of the daily tournaments and events as well.
- Scopely also provides a free gift box (available in the in-game shop) that refreshes three times a day. You can get several tokens from the free gift box as well.
- You can also earn Pickaxe tokens by completing certain milestones of the dig event.
Unearth the lost treasures using these Pickaxe tokens to complete the milestones of the Monopoly GO Tatooine Treasures Dig event, and earn more in-game riches.