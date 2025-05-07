Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 7, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule includes flash events, Quick Wins, and other events that help tycoons win cash and other in-game assets. Scopely is bringing two consecutive Mega Heist events today, along with some other flash events, Rent Frenzy, Free Parking Money, and more to help the tycoons boost their in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete schedule of the daily events to get the most out of them.

This article provides everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today. This article will provide a complete schedule for the daily Quick Wins, special events, milestones, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events: All flash events scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with two consecutive Mega Heist events that can help you loot your friends' banks to raise your cash positions. Then comes the Cash Boost event, which helps you earn extra cash to complete simple in-game actions.

Rent Frenzy can help you raise your cash positions (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the Rent Frenzy, which can help you earn extra rent from your friends. High Roller is the next event in line that helps you increase roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Then comes the Free Parking Money event, where you have to land on specific tiles to earn cash, and you can retrieve the cash by landing on the corner tiles.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 8, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely regularly introduces milestone events, tournaments, and special events. Completing milestones during their runs helps tycoons earn valuable in-game assets.

You can also earn sticker packs from the special events and daily tournaments. Earning stickers can help complete the sticker album, earning you more rewards.

The Star Wars GO season introduces many sticker albums for players to collect. Earning sticker packs through daily events allows players to complete their albums faster.

Below is the full schedule for these special events and tournaments:

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Tatooine Nights: The Tatooine Nights began on May 7, 2025, and will last till May 9. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Tatooine Nights began on May 7, 2025, and will last till May 9. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Bounty Hunt: The Bounty Hunt tournament begins on May 7, 2025, and will end on May 8. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Bounty Hunt tournament begins on May 7, 2025, and will end on May 8. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tatooine Treasures Dig event: The Tatooine Treasures dig event will begin on May 7, 2025, and will last for five days before ending on May 12. Earn tokens for the event and use them to boost your progress and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy

Participate in the first two Mega Heist events to increase your cash positions. Use roll multipliers during these events to get the most out of them. In fact, Scopely brings flash events like Cash Boost, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Cash, all of which can help you earn plenty of cash if you use the roll multipliers.

However, using roll multipliers during all these events might drain your stock of dice rolls quickly. Therefore, keep an eye on the stock of free rolls before getting too greedy.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 6, 2025) were

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

