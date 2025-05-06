Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 6, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 6, 2025) can help you earn in-game assets, dice rolls, cash, and other rewards. Some, like Builder's Bash, can also help you upgrade landmarks at great discounts. To obtain these freebies, however, it is important to know when one event starts and another ends.

This article lists all the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (May 6, 2025).

Today's Monopoly GO daily events: All flash events scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Roll Match, where players must roll specific combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards. This is followed by Free Parking Dice, in which players can earn dice rolls by landing on designated tiles and later retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Builder's Bash helps you to upgrade buildings at discounted prices (Image via Scopely)

Next is Free Parking Money, which functions similarly to the Free Parking Dice event but grants in-game cash instead of dice rolls. After that is Builder's Bash, which allows players to upgrade Landmarks at a discount.

Following these events is Cash Boost, during which players can boost their cash earnings by completing simple in-game actions.

Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins on May 5, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 6, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on May 5, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 6, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 7, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely regularly introduces milestone events, tournaments, and special events. Completing milestones during their runs helps tycoons earn valuable in-game assets.

Some special events also reward sticker packs, which help players complete sticker albums and unlock additional rewards.

The Star Wars GO season introduces many sticker albums for players to collect. Earning sticker packs through daily events allows players to complete their albums more quickly.

Below is the full schedule for these special events and tournaments:

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025. Cosmic Carnival: The Cosmic Carnival began on May 5, 2025, and will last till May 7, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Cosmic Carnival began on May 5, 2025, and will last till May 7, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Supernova Smash: The Supernova Smash tournament begins on May 6 and will end on May 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Supernova Smash tournament begins on May 6 and will end on May 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Peg-E Prize Drop event: Another Peg-E Prize Drop event will arrive in Monopoly GO on May 5, 2025, after the conclusion of the Tycoon Racers event. It will run for two days before ending on May 7, 2025. Try to earn event tokens and use them to participate in this event to earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy

Today's daily flash events can help players earn in-game assets and accelerate their progress. Start by participating in Roll Match to earn rewards. Then, activate roll multipliers for the next two events to maximize dice rolls and cash earnings from the consecutive Free Parking iterations.

Then, upgrade some Landmarks at a discount during Builder's Bash and participate in the Cash Boost event to cover your expenses for upgrading buildings.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 5, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO articles

