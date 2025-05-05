Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (May 5, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of cash and upgrade your landmarks at discounted rates. Scopely only brings four flash events today, but these events can significantly boost your in-game progress. You can also earn more in-game assets from the other events, but you must learn the complete schedule to get the most out of them.

This article brings the complete Monopoly GO daily events schedule that includes the schedule for the flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Mega Heist event, which allows players to loot their friends' banks to earn more rewards. This event is followed by the Builder's Bash event, which helps you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts.

Mega Heist can help you raise your cash positions (Image via Scopely)

The Mega Heist returns after the Builder's Bash as the second last event of today. After that comes Cash Boost as the final event of today. The Cash Boost helps you earn extra cash for completing simple in-game actions.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Monopoly GO's milestone and special events, and daily tournaments can also accelerate your progress in the game. You can earn special in-game assets by completing certain milestones in these events, such as free rolls and sticker packs.

The Star Wars GO season is currently live in the game, featuring a season-long sticker collection event.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025. Cosmic Carnival: The Cosmic Carnival began on May 5, 2025, and will last till May 7, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Cosmic Carnival began on May 5, 2025, and will last till May 7, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Astro Arcade: The May Astro Arcade tournament begins on May 5 and will end on May 6, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The May Astro Arcade tournament begins on May 5 and will end on May 6, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: Tycoon Racers is the first event of the new season. It began on May 1, 2025, and runs until May 5, 2025. Here, you must build a team and win races to earn in-game assets.

Tycoon Racers is the first event of the new season. It began on May 1, 2025, and runs until May 5, 2025. Here, you must build a team and win races to earn in-game assets. Peg-E Prize Drop event: Another Peg-E Prize Drop event will arrive in Monopoly GO on May 5, 2025, after the conclusion of the Tycoon Racers event. This event will run for two days before ending on May 7, 2025. Try to earn event tokens and use them to participate in this event to earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist and Cash Boost events with roll multipliers. This will help you increase your earnings from these events. Since Builder's Bash is arriving on two consecutive days, we suggest you sit out during today's Builder's Bash if you have already upgraded plenty of Landmarks during yesterday's event.

However, you can participate in today's Builder's Bash as well if you feel that you have enough cash and want to complete the board fast.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 4, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

