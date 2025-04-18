Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration: Everything you need to know

Scopely recently confirmed the launch of the Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration event, and the community is incredibly excited about it. After the recent v1.44 patch update, the developer is prepared to welcome the humans of the planet Coruscant to Mr. Monopoly's universe. Following their successful collaboration with Marvel, Scopely is hopeful of the success of this event.

Both franchises shared the news of this collaboration via social media handles on April 18, 2025. While the Star Wars franchise shared the trailer of this collab on their YouTube handle, Scopely announced it via an X post and the game's website.

This article lists everything you need to know about the upcoming Monopoly GO x Star Wars collab event.

Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration event: Release date and everything we know so far

While both franchises shared the news on their social media handles, the posts do not share much detail apart from the event's release date. According to the official Monopoly GO website, the Monopoly GO x Star Wars event will go live on May 1, 2025 (or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone) and will last until July 2/3, 2025.

In the trailer, we see Peg-E, Mr. Monopoly's robot, completely awestruck at a screening of Star Wars movies in Mr. Monopoly's private cinema. She dreams of getting transported to the Star Wars universe with her friends.

The official blog post also shared some Sneak Peeks of the collaboration with the tycoons. Check out the list below for more details:

Star Wars GO Sticker Collection event: The next season's sticker collection event is called Star Wars GO. The stickers will have a comic book-style narrative. You will find stickers of all your favorite characters, like R2D2, C-3PO, and noble Jedi stickers of Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and more.

The next season's sticker collection event is called Star Wars GO. The stickers will have a comic book-style narrative. You will find stickers of all your favorite characters, like R2D2, C-3PO, and noble Jedi stickers of Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and more. Certain twists arriving in the classic Monopoly GO events: The classic Monopoly GO mini-games will now occur in popular Star Wars universe locations like Tatooine, Mos Espa Grand Arena, and more.

The classic Monopoly GO mini-games will now occur in popular Star Wars universe locations like Tatooine, Mos Espa Grand Arena, and more. Star Wars cosmetics: Scopely is also planning to bring certain Star Wars-related cosmetics, such as themed tokens, emojis, shields, and more.

Scopely is also planning to bring certain Star Wars-related cosmetics, such as themed tokens, emojis, shields, and more. Scopely also announced that they will be bringing certain community-exclusive events. Players can follow the title's official social media pages to get more information about these events.

In September 2024, Scopely brought the Marvel superheroes into the game, and it was a huge success. This time, the developer is bringing the cute, cartoonized versions of popular Star Wars characters, and the community is prepared to participate in the Monopoly GO x Star Wars collaboration to add all of them to their collection.

