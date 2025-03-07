  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Movie Night album: Details, stickers, and rewards 

Monopoly Go Movie Night album: Details, stickers, and rewards 

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 07, 2025 23:22 IST
The Movie Night album has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Movie Night album has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely recently released the Monopoly Go Movie Night album, and it is set to be one of the centerpieces of the March and April 2025 seasons. This album comprises 20 sets, each with its unique Stickers. Tycoons can aim to complete this album to stock up on Dice Rolls and Cash. Furthermore, the Opening Shield and the Scottie Awards Token are up for grabs as well.

Ad

This article highlights all the details of the Monopoly Go Movie Night album.

Everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Movie Night album

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Details of the Movie Night album in Monopoly Go are as follows:

Duration

The Movie Night album went live on March 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will be available till May 1, 2025. Therefore, players have 57 days to play the game and collect the stickers for this album

Album details

The album comprises 18 sets, with two additional Prestige sets. Each set contains nine Stickers, totaling 180 for this season. This includes 18 Gold Stickers in the main album and 12 in the Prestige sets.

Ad

Sticker sets and rewards

The Sticker sets and rewards of the Monopoly Go Movie Night album are as follows:

Set 1: A Star's Journey

Sticker nameRarity
Daydreamer1 Star
Fame Goals1 Star
Audition Ace1 Star
The Big Break1 Star
Leading Lady1 Star
Key to Success1 Star
Star Power1 Star
The Award1 Star
Glowing Rewards1 Star
Ad

Reward: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 2: Tycoon Cowboy

Sticker nameRarity
One Horse Town1 Star
The Stranger1 Star
Quick Draw1 Star
Wanted1 Star
On A Mission1 Star
High Noon Nap1 Star
Lost And Found1 Star
Into The Sunset1 Star
Giddyup Go2 Star
Ad

Reward: 275 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Step 3: Tree House Tales

Sticker nameRarity
The Hangout1 Star
Curious Crew1 Star
Snatched!1 Star
Lunar Dash1 Star
Hot Pursuit1 Star
Trapped1 Star
Quest Complete1 Star
Endless Laughter2 Star
The Tycoonies2 Star
Ad

Reward: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 4: Jukebox Days

Sticker nameRarity
Varsity Vibe1 Star
Joyride1 Star
Soda Stop1 Star
Boppin' Ben1 Star
Mega Shake1 Star
Twist Ms1 Star
Sock Hoppin'2 Star
Drive-In Dreams2 Star
Timeless Smiles2 Star
Ad

Reward: 325 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 5: Detective M

Sticker nameRarity
Monopoly Studios1 Star
Script Study1 Star
Quiet on Set1 Star
Best Side1 Star
Sleuth Suit1 Star
Final Cut2 Star
Premiere2 Star
Mystery Afoot2 Star
Whodunnit?3 Star
Ad

Reward: 350 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 6: Bird Chronicles

Sticker nameRarity
Setting Up1 Star
Birdwatching1 Star
Formation1 Star
Nest Eggs2 Star
Camera Shy2 Star
Playback2 Star
Nice Surprise2 Star
Bird Alert2 Star
Feathered Flight3 Star
Ad

Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Also read: List of all Monopoly Go Golden Blitz stickers introduced so far

Set 7: Time Jump

Sticker nameRarity
Go Time1 Star
Continuum2 Star
Prehistory2 Star
Stone Age King2 Star
Creative Block2 Star
Learning Curve2 Star
Vroom!2 Star
Job Well Done3 Star
Chronos Collision3 Star
Ad

Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and a Cash prize.

Set 8: Dreamland

Sticker nameRarity
Wishing Mirror2 Star
Fantasy Fall2 Star
Lovely Lyre2 Star
No Sleep2 Star
Dice Dragon2 Star
Cloud Castle2 Star
Captured!3 Star
Riveting Rescue3 Star
Dare to Dream4 Star
Ad

Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls, an Emoji, and Cash.

Set 9: Ghoulish Games

Sticker nameRarity
Spooky Specter2 Star
Cozy Cabin2 Star
Curious Cabinet2 Star
The Favorite2 Star
Do Not Pass Go2 Star
Special Guest3 Star
Looming3 Star
Terrific Match3 Star
Weird Woods4 Star
Ad

Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 10: Steppin' Star

Sticker nameRarity
Busk Or Bust2 Star
Potential2 Star
Seeing Rarity2 Star
Dancing Shoes3 Star
Take The Stage3 Star
Spotlight3 Star
M For Marquee3 Star
Standing Ovation4 Star
Rags To Riches4 Star
Ad

Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 11: Sea Legends

Sticker nameRarity
Ms Captain2 Star
Sleepy Perch2 Star
Raging Seas2 Star
Cast Away3 Star
Land Ho!3 Star
Wet Waypoints3 Star
Skull's Gate4 Star
Pirate Payday4 Star
Lil' Swashbucklers4 Star Gold
Ad

Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, an Emoji, and Cash.

Set 12: Ghost Stories

Sticker nameRarity
Anyone Home?2 Star
Phantom Presence3 Star
Gotcha!3 Star
True Terror3 Star
Spirited Away3 Star
Guest of Honor4 Star
Ghostly Gala4 Star
Bon Apparition4 Star
Macabre Manor4 Star Gold
Ad

Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and a Cash prize.

Set 13: Wall Street Hustle

Sticker nameRarity
To The Top3 Star
Market Mayhem3 Star
Trade Line3 Star
Coffee Break3 Star
Power Play3 Star
Biz Exchange4 Star
Boss Move4 Star
Money Mentors4 Star Gold
Inspired By5 Star
Ad

Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 14: Puppy Love

Sticker nameRarity
At First Sight3 Star
Rosy Rendezvous3 Star
Shake Date3 Star
Fountain Frolic3 Star
Fur-Ever Yours4 Star
Tender Paws4 Star
Parted Hearts4 Star
Heartbreak Hill4 Star Gold
Love Tails5 Star
Ad

Rewards: 800 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 15: Steampunk Tales

Sticker nameRarity
Sky Highway3 Star
Stylish Ride3 Star
Arrival3 Star
So Retro4 Star
Who's There4 Star Gold
Leverage4 Star Gold
Lit5 Star
Beacon5 Star
Steam City5 Star Gold
Ad

Rewards: 1,000 Dice Rolls, Opening Shield, and Cash.

Set 16: Codename M

Sticker nameRarity
Codename M3 Star
Suit & Sundae3 Star
Fireproof Fit4 Star
High Flying Duke4 Star Gold
Scottie's Watch4 Star Gold
Red Alert!5 Star
The M-Team5 Star
Up & Away5 Star Gold
Mini Agent5 Star Gold
Ad

Rewards: 1,150 Dice rolls and Cash.

Set 17: Jungle Odyssey

Sticker nameRarity
Lost Temple3 Star
Touch Down4 Star
Base Camp4 Star
Mine Mystery4 Star Gold
Toucan Pal5 Star
Risky Bridge5 Star
Gate To Gold5 Star
Rolling Riches5 Star Gold
Jungle Love5 Star Gold
Ad

Rewards: 1,350 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

Set 18: Synth Mind

Sticker nameRarity
Digital Nexus4 Star
Mind Sync4 Star
Digitized4 Star Gold
New Duds5 Star
Red Or Blue5 Star
Keying Double5 Star
Access Granted5 Star Gold
Hug Protocol5 Star Gold
Plinkception5 Star Gold
Ad

Rewards: 1,500 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 19: Age of Apocalypse (Prestige)

Sticker nameRarity
Urban Decay4 Star
Bunker Buddies4 Star Gold
Gear Up4 Star Gold
Rusty Works4 Star Gold
Junkyard Jam5 Star
DIY5 Star
Hot-Rod Racer5 Star Gold
Race Kings5 Star Gold
Wasteland Duo5 Star Gold
Ad

Set 20: Cyber Tycoon (Prestige)

Sticker nameRarity
Neo Futures4 Star Gold
Short Circuit Line4 Star Gold
Robo Neighbors4 Star Gold
Neon Fame5 Star
Flea Market5 Star
Swag Goals5 Star
Dice Dish5 Star Gold
Race Kings5 Star Gold
Cyber Star5 Star Gold
Ad

Rewards

Rewards and albums of MoGo Movie Night album (Image via Scopely)
Rewards and albums of MoGo Movie Night album (Image via Scopely)

Completing the main Monopoly Go Movie Night album with 18 sets will grant the following rewards:

Ad
  • 12,000 free Dice Rolls
  • Cash
  • Scottie Awards Token

Afterward, completing the Prestige sets will grant the following:

  • 12,000 Dice Rolls
  • Cash
  • Signature Dice Skin

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी