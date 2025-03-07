Monopoly Go Movie Night album: Details, stickers, and rewards 

Scopely recently released the Monopoly Go Movie Night album, and it is set to be one of the centerpieces of the March and April 2025 seasons. This album comprises 20 sets, each with its unique Stickers. Tycoons can aim to complete this album to stock up on Dice Rolls and Cash. Furthermore, the Opening Shield and the Scottie Awards Token are up for grabs as well.

This article highlights all the details of the Monopoly Go Movie Night album.

Everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Movie Night album

Details of the Movie Night album in Monopoly Go are as follows:

Duration

The Movie Night album went live on March 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will be available till May 1, 2025. Therefore, players have 57 days to play the game and collect the stickers for this album

Album details

The album comprises 18 sets, with two additional Prestige sets. Each set contains nine Stickers, totaling 180 for this season. This includes 18 Gold Stickers in the main album and 12 in the Prestige sets.

Sticker sets and rewards

The Sticker sets and rewards of the Monopoly Go Movie Night album are as follows:

Set 1: A Star's Journey

Sticker name Rarity Daydreamer 1 Star Fame Goals 1 Star Audition Ace 1 Star The Big Break 1 Star Leading Lady 1 Star Key to Success 1 Star Star Power 1 Star The Award 1 Star Glowing Rewards 1 Star

Reward: 250 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 2: Tycoon Cowboy

Sticker name Rarity One Horse Town 1 Star The Stranger 1 Star Quick Draw 1 Star Wanted 1 Star On A Mission 1 Star High Noon Nap 1 Star Lost And Found 1 Star Into The Sunset 1 Star Giddyup Go 2 Star

Reward: 275 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Step 3: Tree House Tales

Sticker name Rarity The Hangout 1 Star Curious Crew 1 Star Snatched! 1 Star Lunar Dash 1 Star Hot Pursuit 1 Star Trapped 1 Star Quest Complete 1 Star Endless Laughter 2 Star The Tycoonies 2 Star

Reward: 300 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 4: Jukebox Days

Sticker name Rarity Varsity Vibe 1 Star Joyride 1 Star Soda Stop 1 Star Boppin' Ben 1 Star Mega Shake 1 Star Twist Ms 1 Star Sock Hoppin' 2 Star Drive-In Dreams 2 Star Timeless Smiles 2 Star

Reward: 325 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 5: Detective M

Sticker name Rarity Monopoly Studios 1 Star Script Study 1 Star Quiet on Set 1 Star Best Side 1 Star Sleuth Suit 1 Star Final Cut 2 Star Premiere 2 Star Mystery Afoot 2 Star Whodunnit? 3 Star

Reward: 350 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 6: Bird Chronicles

Sticker name Rarity Setting Up 1 Star Birdwatching 1 Star Formation 1 Star Nest Eggs 2 Star Camera Shy 2 Star Playback 2 Star Nice Surprise 2 Star Bird Alert 2 Star Feathered Flight 3 Star

Rewards: 375 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Also read: List of all Monopoly Go Golden Blitz stickers introduced so far

Set 7: Time Jump

Sticker name Rarity Go Time 1 Star Continuum 2 Star Prehistory 2 Star Stone Age King 2 Star Creative Block 2 Star Learning Curve 2 Star Vroom! 2 Star Job Well Done 3 Star Chronos Collision 3 Star

Rewards: 400 Dice Rolls and a Cash prize.

Set 8: Dreamland

Sticker name Rarity Wishing Mirror 2 Star Fantasy Fall 2 Star Lovely Lyre 2 Star No Sleep 2 Star Dice Dragon 2 Star Cloud Castle 2 Star Captured! 3 Star Riveting Rescue 3 Star Dare to Dream 4 Star

Rewards: 425 Dice Rolls, an Emoji, and Cash.

Set 9: Ghoulish Games

Sticker name Rarity Spooky Specter 2 Star Cozy Cabin 2 Star Curious Cabinet 2 Star The Favorite 2 Star Do Not Pass Go 2 Star Special Guest 3 Star Looming 3 Star Terrific Match 3 Star Weird Woods 4 Star

Rewards: 450 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 10: Steppin' Star

Sticker name Rarity Busk Or Bust 2 Star Potential 2 Star Seeing Rarity 2 Star Dancing Shoes 3 Star Take The Stage 3 Star Spotlight 3 Star M For Marquee 3 Star Standing Ovation 4 Star Rags To Riches 4 Star

Rewards: 475 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 11: Sea Legends

Sticker name Rarity Ms Captain 2 Star Sleepy Perch 2 Star Raging Seas 2 Star Cast Away 3 Star Land Ho! 3 Star Wet Waypoints 3 Star Skull's Gate 4 Star Pirate Payday 4 Star Lil' Swashbucklers 4 Star Gold

Rewards: 500 Dice Rolls, an Emoji, and Cash.

Set 12: Ghost Stories

Sticker name Rarity Anyone Home? 2 Star Phantom Presence 3 Star Gotcha! 3 Star True Terror 3 Star Spirited Away 3 Star Guest of Honor 4 Star Ghostly Gala 4 Star Bon Apparition 4 Star Macabre Manor 4 Star Gold

Rewards: 550 Dice Rolls and a Cash prize.

Set 13: Wall Street Hustle

Sticker name Rarity To The Top 3 Star Market Mayhem 3 Star Trade Line 3 Star Coffee Break 3 Star Power Play 3 Star Biz Exchange 4 Star Boss Move 4 Star Money Mentors 4 Star Gold Inspired By 5 Star

Rewards: 650 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Set 14: Puppy Love

Sticker name Rarity At First Sight 3 Star Rosy Rendezvous 3 Star Shake Date 3 Star Fountain Frolic 3 Star Fur-Ever Yours 4 Star Tender Paws 4 Star Parted Hearts 4 Star Heartbreak Hill 4 Star Gold Love Tails 5 Star

Rewards: 800 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 15: Steampunk Tales

Sticker name Rarity Sky Highway 3 Star Stylish Ride 3 Star Arrival 3 Star So Retro 4 Star Who's There 4 Star Gold Leverage 4 Star Gold Lit 5 Star Beacon 5 Star Steam City 5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1,000 Dice Rolls, Opening Shield, and Cash.

Set 16: Codename M

Sticker name Rarity Codename M 3 Star Suit & Sundae 3 Star Fireproof Fit 4 Star High Flying Duke 4 Star Gold Scottie's Watch 4 Star Gold Red Alert! 5 Star The M-Team 5 Star Up & Away 5 Star Gold Mini Agent 5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1,150 Dice rolls and Cash.

Set 17: Jungle Odyssey

Sticker name Rarity Lost Temple 3 Star Touch Down 4 Star Base Camp 4 Star Mine Mystery 4 Star Gold Toucan Pal 5 Star Risky Bridge 5 Star Gate To Gold 5 Star Rolling Riches 5 Star Gold Jungle Love 5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1,350 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

Set 18: Synth Mind

Sticker name Rarity Digital Nexus 4 Star Mind Sync 4 Star Digitized 4 Star Gold New Duds 5 Star Red Or Blue 5 Star Keying Double 5 Star Access Granted 5 Star Gold Hug Protocol 5 Star Gold Plinkception 5 Star Gold

Rewards: 1,500 Dice Rolls and Cash

Set 19: Age of Apocalypse (Prestige)

Sticker name Rarity Urban Decay 4 Star Bunker Buddies 4 Star Gold Gear Up 4 Star Gold Rusty Works 4 Star Gold Junkyard Jam 5 Star DIY 5 Star Hot-Rod Racer 5 Star Gold Race Kings 5 Star Gold Wasteland Duo 5 Star Gold

Set 20: Cyber Tycoon (Prestige)

Sticker name Rarity Neo Futures 4 Star Gold Short Circuit Line 4 Star Gold Robo Neighbors 4 Star Gold Neon Fame 5 Star Flea Market 5 Star Swag Goals 5 Star Dice Dish 5 Star Gold Race Kings 5 Star Gold Cyber Star 5 Star Gold

Rewards

Rewards and albums of MoGo Movie Night album (Image via Scopely)

Completing the main Monopoly Go Movie Night album with 18 sets will grant the following rewards:

12,000 free Dice Rolls

Cash

Scottie Awards Token

Afterward, completing the Prestige sets will grant the following:

12,000 Dice Rolls

Cash

Signature Dice Skin

