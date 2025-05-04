Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (May 4, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, and strategy

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today can help you earn plenty of cash and can also help you complete the milestone events and tournaments' milestones faster than usual, if you can strategically use these flash events to your benefit. However, you must learn the complete schedule of daily events to get the most out of them.

This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today to keep you ahead of your peers. You can also learn about the complete schedule of today's daily Quick Wins, milestone events, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule: All flash events

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the High Roller event. It allows you to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings from different events. The next is Cash Boost, which helps you earn extra cash for completing certain milestones.

Participate in Mega Heist to earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

The second flash event of today is Mega Heist, which can help you loot your friends' banks for extra loot. Then returns High Roller, followed by another Cash Boost.

Builder's Bash is next in line, which allows you to upgrade Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. Then comes Cash Grab as the final flash event of today, which allows you to raise cash positions by tapping the falling banknotes on your screen.

High Roller (5 minutes): Begins on May 3, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 4, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on May 3, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on May 4, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on May 5, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Land on the Utility tile one time

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Monopoly GO's milestone and special events, and daily tournaments can also accelerate your progress in the game. You can earn special in-game assets by completing certain milestones in these events, such as free rolls and sticker packs.

The Star Wars GO season is currently live in the game, featuring a season-long sticker collection event.

Star Wars: The Star Wars season began on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025.

The Star Wars season began on May 1 or May 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or July 3, 2025. X-Wing Excursion: The X-Wing Excursion began on May 3, 2025, and will last till May 5, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The X-Wing Excursion began on May 3, 2025, and will last till May 5, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. May the 4th Tournament: The May the 4th Tournament tournament begins on May 4 and will end on May 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The May the 4th Tournament tournament begins on May 4 and will end on May 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Tycoon Racers: Tycoon Racers is the first event of the new season. It began on May 1, 2025, and runs until May 5, 2025. Here, you must build a team and win races to earn in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist event and use roll multipliers to increase your earnings. You can participate in either of the High Roller events if you are in a rush to complete certain milestones. However, make sure that you have enough dice before participating in High Roller, and try not to be too greedy while participating in this event so that you don't drain out your stock of free rolls.

On the other hand, keep the roll multipliers on when playing the game during the Cash Boost and Cash Grab events to earn more cash from these. Since Scopely brings enough chances for the tycoons to raise their cash positions through the flash events, try to upgrade your Landmarks during the Builder's Bash event to boost your in-game progress while saving some cash.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (May 3, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (60 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes

